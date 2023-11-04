Weibo Gaming currently leads all LoL teams at Worlds 2023 in two bloodthirsty stats

After sweeping North America’s representatives at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, Weibo Gaming is heading into the event as one of the most bloodthirsty teams of the tournament.

As expected, the LPL has been one of the most aggressive regions so far, but the region’s fourth seed has topped all teams with the most kills at Worlds so far with 171 collective eliminations, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

Weibo do have the third-most games played at the event behind Bilibili Gaming and KT Rolster, but they also have another impressive stat to supplement their dominant playstyle—out of the remaining teams at Worlds, they have the fastest average game time over the course of their run at the event with their games lasting around 31.7 minutes each.

With their take-no-prisoner playstyle and fast-paced team compositions, Weibo’s various carries have shown up huge across multiple games, such as the team’s veteran mid laner Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao and AD carry Wang “Light” Guang-Yu leading the way in the top five for total kills across the tourny.

They also frequent aggressive champions such as Vi, Rell, Jarvan IV, Kai’Sa and Gnar to kickstart teamfights, but surprisingly, they’ve also shown proficiency with front-to-back teamfighting comps with champions like Caitlyn, Milio, Renata Glasc, and Sivir. As a result, fans should not underestimate this powerful fourth seed, especially because the last time they’ve played vs. Bilibili Gaming was back in June.

Catch Weibo and Bilibili in action when they collide in the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 11.