Voyboy joins FlyQuest’s content creator team

The young prodigy of the new millennia has found a new home for the new year. FlyQuest has signed popular League of Legends streamer Voyboy to its content creator team, the organization announced today.

“We’ve wanted to work with Voyboy for a long time,” FlyQuest said. “He’s a pillar of the streaming community and passionate about raising awareness around social issues, such as mental health. In Voyboy, we found a kindred spirit, someone who embodies the FlyQuest values of positivity, thoughtfulness, and generosity.”

Voyboy is one of the most recognizable personalities in the League streaming space. Originally, the 26-year-old was a professional player for teams like CLG, Team Dignitas, and Team Curse. He retired from pro play in 2015 but made a brief return with Echo Fox’s Academy team, Delta Fox.

On top of being one of the most popular League streamers, Voyboy is also known as one of the more positive content creators in the game. He always seems to keep his cool during tough matches and rarely flames his teammates when things are going wrong.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always tried my best to make a positive impact and stand up—or sit down—for the causes I believe in,” Voyboy said. “FlyQuest resonates with me because their a team that truly strives to make the world a better place.”

As a result, it makes sense that he’d join FlyQuest, a team that’s quickly become known for its efforts to help the environment and create a more wholesome esports scene. This year, the team will be donating money to the Bee Conservancy in New York every time the team gets a kill, secures an Ocean Drake, or gets a win.

