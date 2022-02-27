Victory 5 dominate LNG 2-0 with pocket Skarner

Victory Five extended their win streak to six series in a row after sweeping LNG Esports today as part of week six of the LPL 2022 Spring Split.

Touted as the match of the week for its competitiveness, both LNG and V5 entered today’s League of Legends match to fight for higher seeding in the close race between the top six in the LPL. Even with similar scorelines, though, both teams had different trajectories leading to this match. For V5, they came in with a mission to nab their sixth straight series win, while LNG were motivated to stop a three-series losing streak after they initially began their season 7-0.

V5 set Photic up for success and he knocked it out of the park as V5 take down LNG! #LPL pic.twitter.com/kWVT4YQERu — LPL (@lplenglish) February 27, 2022

The hyped matchup between two of LPL’s superteams started with a battle between the team’s AD carries, LNG’s Light and V5’s Photic. The two combined for a total of three deaths and 16 kills in the 41-minute game one.

ELDER STEAL FOR KARSA! PENTAKILL FOR PHOTIC! V5 going OFF!! #LPL pic.twitter.com/4SgMaTuF7E — LPL (@lplenglish) February 27, 2022

After a close back and forth battle between both V5 and LNG, the first game boiled down to one teamfight around the Elder Dragon. Once V5 jungler Karsa stole the Elder Dragon as Volibear, V5 decimated LNG after Photic’s Jinx cleaned up the ensuing teamfight because of the Elder Dragon buffs.

While the first game was a close affair, game two was a masterclass from Karsa. The talented PCS jungler dominated the early game on his pocket Skarner pick that caught LNG off-guard. His efforts on Skarner helped V5 kill off LNG’s damage threats, and Photic and Rookie cleaned up teamfights with their damage on Orianna and Jinx. V5 closed out the series with a dominant 26-minute finish.

If you can't touch Photic you got NO chance! #LPL pic.twitter.com/Bx7QqRVuCs — LPL (@lplenglish) February 27, 2022

Though a hyped matchup between two of the LPL’s most hyped superteams, V5 decimated the struggling LNG. This loss for LNG drops them down to 7-3 and fifth place in the LPL 2022 Spring Split. LNG began the season 7-0, but since their loss to Royal Never Give Up, they have yet to win a match and built a three-game losing streak. They will look to break the streak as they take on ThunderTalk Gaming next week.

For V5, their 2-0 sweep over LNG makes this their sixth consecutive series win in the LPL 2022 Spring Split and ties them for first place with Weibo Gaming. Now at a 9-1 record, they and Weibo Gaming have a two-series buffer over the four-way tie between Edward Gaming, Bilibili Gaming, RNG, and LNG, who all stand at a 7-3 record. V5 will look to extend their win streak to seven when they take on JD Gaming on March 4.

