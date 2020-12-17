Vici Gaming signs FoFo, 2 new coaches in rebuild for next year

Vici Gaming could be a team to watch out for in 2021.

Vici Gaming is a team that’s likely flying beneath most peoples’ radars heading into the 2021 season of the LPL. The League of Legends team has been quietly working on building a new roster of staff and players that could look to take the league by surprise next year.

One of those roster moves is the signing of former BiliBili Gaming mid laner Chu “FoFo” Chun-Lan, FOMOS reporter Kenzi confirmed today.

Vici also announced that longtime head coach Zhu “Loong” Xiao-Long is returning to take the reins in 2021. Alongside him, Xu “Endless” Hao has been signed to the team as an assistant coach.

Deng “Forge” Jie, Vici’s substitute mid laner, has also been let go from the organization.

FoFo, despite allegedly being difficult to work with, was at points in the 2020 season single-handedly carrying BLG to a number of their wins and should be a tremendous help in taking some of the weight off of the shoulders of Vici’s marquee player, iBoy.

Last month, Vici won NEST, an LPL-ran tournament that showcased the best and brightest upcoming talent within each of the big organizations in Chinese League. If Vici can somehow find a way to pair its stars of the future with FoFo and iBoy, then this team should be one to watch out for in the coming years.

