V5 knock FPX out of LPL Summer Split playoffs

Victory Five eliminated FunPlus Phoenix today in the first round of the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs with a dominant 3-1 win.

This League of Legends match featured many impressive plays from both teams. But in the end, V5 came out on top with more calculated plays that allowed them to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Mid laner Li “Mole” Hao-Yan popped off in all of the games today, receiving two MVP awards.

V5 3⃣️-1⃣️ FPX#V5Win #LPL pic.twitter.com/5E51TcZqjl — LPL (@lplenglish) August 13, 2020

The series started with explosive plays from both teams. But V5’s superior composition gave them the edge they needed. They destroyed FPX’s composition, which consisted of them drafting a carry for Lwx and building around him.

FPX’s lack of damage was their downfall since they couldn’t kill any V5 players. V5 capitalized on this and secured multiple objectives to increase their lead. After multiple teamfight wins, V5 secured the first win of the series.

The second game was a replica of the first with V5 drafting better and dismantling the FPX squad from the get-go. They got early kills, CS leads, and dragons, which allowed them to snowball and be stronger in the mid game.

In the first couple of skirmishes, V5 had the edge and maintained it as their gold lead grew up to 8,000 toward the end of the game.

When the series hit match point in the third game, FPX finally came online. They played better overall, had a superior draft, and their calls seemed much stronger compared to the first two games. They dominated V5 and got their first win in the series after a teamfight in V5’s base.

But in the last game, top laner Yu “BiuBiu” Lei-Xin brought out his surprise Lucian pick against GimGoon’s Gankplank and took over the match. He dominated FPX in the top lane and then roamed to help out his teammates. He exerted so much side lane pressure that FPX couldn’t do anything but wait and lose.

FPX got some advantages in other places, but in the end, they lost the game with a deficit of more than 9,000 gold to end their run in the 2020 LPL Summer Split playoffs.

V5’s redemption arc is carrying over into the playoffs. They’ve miraculously improved from last place in the LPL last split to knocking the reigning world champions out of the playoffs.

They’ll face Suning in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4am CT. Tune in to see if V5 can keep up their Cinderella story to try to make it to this year’s World Championship.

