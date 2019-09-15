Unicorns of Love take down Vega Squadron to qualify for Worlds 2019

Unicorns of Love have finally cemented a spot at the League of Legends World Championship after a win against Vega Squadron in the LCL Summer playoff finals.

With the win, UOL will be going to the Worlds play-in stage as the LCL representative. Today’s victory marks the first time that the organization has qualified for the international stage in its long history.

Unicorns Of Love on Twitter YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSS! Finally!!!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 worlds we are coming for you!!

UOL failed to make Worlds over the space of three years before they departed from the European region with the creation of the new franchised LEC earlier this year.

The team fields a squad in the German league and entered the LCL back in May after acquiring Team Justs LCL Spot. The roster finished second in the Summer Split behind Gambit Esports.

With UOL entering into the play-in stage, there is a chance that the team could come up against Splyce on their way to a potential groups spot. This would mean Splyce’s jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir would go up against his former organization.