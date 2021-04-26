Udyr rework teased in Riot’s latest Champion Roadmap

An upcoming rework for Udyr has been teased by Riot in the latest installment of the League of Legends Champion Roadmap. Udyr is receiving a “huge makeover” at some point in the near future, according to Riot.

“We’re still super early in development, so we don’t have quite enough content to fill an entire blog, but we should have one coming in a few months,” Riot said in today’s post.

Image via Riot Games

Udyr won Riot’s Player Choice VGU poll earlier this year over four other champions: Quinn, Nocturne, Shyvana, and Skarner. And while all of those characters could be in line for an update, Udyr’s clunky gameplay and underwhelming visuals have been a hot-button topic within the League community for some time now, adding pressure for an update onto Riot’s shoulders.

Additionally, the champion’s increased presence rate in professional play this season has put his outdated design on full display. The addition of Turbo Chemtank has made Udyr a popular pick among professional junglers in 2021, though. The champion has seen involvement in over 71 percent of all games in major regions this season, according to League stats site gol.gg.

On a gameplay level, Riot is looking to give Udyr’s different forms more purpose. “Our goal would be to build a kit where all forms feel meaningful and useful, regardless of balance state,” Riot said earlier this year.

Udyr’s rework is still in the early stages of development and won’t be released until at least 2022.

