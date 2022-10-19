‘These LCK and LPL players are frauds’: Tyler1 gives his brutally honest opinion after mopping the floor with a pro player

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is one of the most popular League of Legends streamers and content creators. During Worlds 2022, he isn’t losing any steam as he’s facing one of the biggest names the pro scene has to offer. Recently, Tyler1 had the honor of playing against Gen.G’s Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon and defeated him. After being asked on stream about his opinion on this fabled mid laner, Tyler1 shared his brutally honest opinion with his viewers.

In Tyler1’s view, Chovy has an unhealthy need to farm waves to such an extent that he will abandon his teammates and lose a teamfight only to farm. “He will not sack waves, ever. To the point where he’s negatively impacting his team. For instance, he could have won a teamfight. Would he have died? Yes. But he would have got, like, a four-man Shurima shuffle,” he said.

“But if he did the play, he would have died. His team would have won, and he wouldn’t have been able to farm mid wave. So he just didn’t even go to it or try it,” Tyler1 continued insinuating that Chovy is extremely predictable in solo queue.

In the end, Tyler1 concluded that “these LCK and LPL players are frauds.”

The reason why Tyler1 holds this is probably due to a large skill discrepancy Challenger players notice when playing against pro players, who play solo queue as if they are playing a professional match of League. On top of that, solo queue, as a rule, gives an advantage to the most unpredictable players that always have an element of surprise on their side, while pro players have a straightforward playstyle that can be easily predicted.