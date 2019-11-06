Twitch Rivals reveals the captains of the 2019 League of Legends Team Draft Showdown

Get ready, League of Legends fans. Some of your favorite streamers have been revealed to be captains for this year’s Twitch Rivals’ Team Draft Showdown. Each streamer will be able to draft their own team this year, which should make for some interesting squads and partnerships.

Some big-name Twitch broadcasters will be leading the charge for their respective roster, including former pro players and teammates Michael “imaqtpie” Santana and Danny “Shiphtur” Le.

Twitch Esports on Twitter Meet the Captains battling to take over the Rift in #TwitchRivals Team Draft Showdown! Who’s getting picked? Friends? Rivals? Tune in to find out on Nov. 8th at 5pm PST at /twitchrivals @BoxBox @Imaqtpielol @loltyler1 @Yassuo @Shiphtur @tfblade @SoloRenektonLoL @Nightbloo

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp will also be a captain at the event, as well as Albert “BoxBox” Zheng, Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, Team Liquid streamer Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni, SoloRenektonOnly, and jungler Rabia “Nightblue3” Yazbek.

This is the first time that Twitch has assigned captains to the various teams in the tournament, which should make for some entertaining moments among the people chosen by specific players.

The draft will take place on Friday, Nov. 8, while the match days will be later in the month. The first day will be on Friday, Nov. 22, while the last two days of the competition will be on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26.

All of the action will be broadcast on the official Twitch Rivals account, as well as the individual streams of the participants.