Twitch Rivals League of Legends Streamer Showdown: Rules, rosters, and standings

The first day of Twitch Rivals League of Legends Streamer Showdown kicked off—and it’s as exciting as ever.

Twitch collected the top content creators in the League scene, placed them on random teams, and put them against each other for a total prize pool of $75,000. The three-day competition features 16 teams who want a first-place prize and eternal bragging rights.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Twitch Rivals Streamer Showdown.

Tournament rules

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Today will feature Rounds one to four as teams compete to make it out of the group stage. Each Group (A and B) will play four rounds, with each win granting them $1,000 in the round robin stage.

Another four rounds will take place tomorrow, as well as any tiebreaker matches needed to determine who makes it into the playoffs on day three of the competition, taking place on Feb. 20. The top four teams for each group will participate in the Finals Bracket.

The team that comes out on top will earn a whopping $10,000, as well as any earnings accrued throughout the round robin stage.

Teams

Group A

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Group B

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Standings

Group A

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Group B

Group B games will take place after Group A finishes.

Matchup schedule

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

To watch the competition live, tune in to the Twitch Rivals channel or the individual participants’ stream.