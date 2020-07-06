True Damage website updated, references “worldwide release” on July 11

True Damage is up to something.

The League of Legends‘ hip-hop group is teasing a potential comeback or announcement. True Damage debuted in 2019 with its single, “GIANTS,” and quickly gained popularity through coverage at Worlds.

The True Damage website, formerly used to sell merchandise, has since been updated to a locked page with a single image. The graphic includes the phrase “IGNORE RESISTANCE” and teases a “worldwide release” of some sort.

Looks like the True Damage website was updated, showing the date of July 11th for a worldwide release! https://t.co/p8bDLmQCuQ pic.twitter.com/9VtxzuImTF — moobeat (@moobeat) July 6, 2020

True Damage is the third music group in the League universe, succeeding Pentakill and K/DA. While Pentakill has a full-length album to its name, K/DA and True Damage have only released single-debut tracks so far. As a result, many fans have been patiently waiting for the latter two groups’ comebacks.

True Damage consists of Akali, Ekko, Qiyana, Senna, and Yasuo. The hip-hop group’s next move will be revealed at 10am CT on Saturday, July 11.