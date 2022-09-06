Toxic brothers: Yasuo and Yone mains have highest AFK rate of any champion in League

Since his release in 2013, Yasuo has become synonymous with toxic players in League of Legends. And now, there are stats to back up those claims. Yasuo and his brother Yone lead all champion mains with the highest AFK rate of any pick in the game, according to stats aggregate League of Graphs.

Like many people might have guessed, Yasuo mains sit at the top of the list with a 1.13 percent AFK rate averaged across all regions, with Yone mains right behind him at 1.01 percent. Xin Zhao and Sett players follow up in the top five, with Jax mains rounding off the list with a 0.92 percent AFK rate.

On a region-per-region basis, however, there are a few differences in the list. In the Europe West server, for example, Yone has the No. 1 AFK spot over Yasuo with a 0.85 percent AFK rate. In North America, however, Yasuo and Yone barely break into the top five, with champions like Taric, Xin Zhao, Irelia, and Jax leading the way instead.

As one of the most-played champions in the game, Yasuo has quickly ramped up as one of the most-feared champions in the game, but for the wrong reasons. People are usually scared that if they get a Yasuo player on their own team, they won’t be as good as they say in all chat. It makes sense, too, since the champion currently has a global 47 percent win rate in Platinum ranks and above, according to League stats site U.GG.

The Wind Brothers are tough champions to both pick up and perfect since they have relatively difficult ability sets to learn. With an all-in playstyle and a lack of escape tools, the two champions can easily feed a handful of kills if someone is careless with their ultimate abilities. Yasuo and Yone must also get ahead in lane to truly snowball their lead into the later stages of a game or else they’ll have little to no impact on the ensuing teamfights compared to other picks with more utility while behind.