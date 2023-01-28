Three top LEC teams suffer upset losses in the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split

Everyone loves an upset victory in esports, and during the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, European League of Legends fans were treated to multiple surprising David vs. Goliath match-ups to start off the competition.

The three-day weekend kicked off with Team Vitality against Astralis, which ended with Perkz leading the way to victory. The next three games, however, shocked viewers and analysts alike when all three favorites fell to their underdog opponents.

For example, Team BDS only won a single game last week, and hasn’t been rated too highly by fans when compared to the other top teams in the league. As a result, they were expected to fall rather easily against Fnatic’s star-studded roster, but the iconic organization was overwhelmed by BDS’ snowball-style team composition.

Fnatic now sits near the the bottom of the regular season standings with only a single win under their belts, after struggling to find proper synergy with their new members. Rekkles and Rhuckz haven’t immediately clicked as a bottom lane duo, and the veteran marksman hasn’t been able to express his mechanical prowess on champions like Varus, Sivir, and Ezreal.

KOI and Team Heretics provided a closer match-up for fans, but many people believed in the strength of the defending champions when facing off against Heretics’ newer roster. But the individual skill of top laner Evi came out to play on K’Sante, while mid laner Ruby popped off with eight kills on Azir as the two led Heretics to victory.

Lastly, most LEC supporters had G2 Esports pinned as the strongest team in the league after winning all of their games last week, while SK Gaming only managed to scrounge up one win. But in the two teams’ opening match of week two, SK jungler Markoon and mid laner Sertuss combined for 14 of their team’s 25 kills as the underdogs swept away the win.

With almost every team looking relatively competitive early into the season, the 2023 LEC Winter Split is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.