This LEC rookie has the most kills after second week of 2023 Winter Split

The second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split is over, and the most kills in the league so far are held by a rookie.

G2 Esports’ Martin “Yike” Sundelin sits on 38 kills, the most in the competition after his first six games, according to League of Legends stat site Oracle’s Elixir. At the same time, he has 14 deaths and 33 assists to his name, boasting a 5.1 KDA ratio, which is the highest KDA for a G2 player.

Yike has been pivotal for G2 this split. With one Player of the Game award, 70.3 percent kill participation, and 37.6 percent kill share—which is the second-highest in the competition (according to Oracle’s Elixir)—Yike has been proving that despite being a rookie, he’s more than capable of competing with the best.

G2 revamped their LEC roster last offseason, bringing in two veterans, Hans Sama and Mikyx. Yike was the third and final addition to the starting roster, but he’s the only player to have no LEC experience before this year. He was clearly a skillful player after winning the LFL twice last year, and reaching the European Masters final and semifinals, in Spring and Summer, respectively.

With a 4-2 record, which places G2 in second place in the league alongside MAD Lions, Team BDS, and SK Gaming, the European superteam will almost certainly qualify for the 2023 LEC Winter Groups. Eight out of 10 squads competing in the Winter Season will advance to the next stage.

Yike and G2 return to action this Saturday when they will face BDS.