This Blood Moon Janna skin concept will make League fans fear the Storm’s Fury

If you’ve ever wondered what Janna might look like if she joined the Blood Moon skin line, then look no further. Concept artist Vincent Tran has created a new Blood Moon Janna skin concept that’s sure to have League of Legends fans wishing it were real.

In Tran’s splash art, the League champion sports darker clothing than fans would come to expect from Janna—but it all seems to fit quite well through the artist’s interpretation.

Image via Vincent Tran

Tran has used the Blood Moon color scheme perfectly with the white sleek hair and glowing red eyes matching what we have seen in official splash artwork for champions like Jhin, Diana, and more. The purple effect for the abilities, as well as the dark aesthetic, gives it an aura that makes it look like something Riot would use officially.

Visually and thematically, the concept works well with the Storm’s Fury concept. Although we may not see Janna enter the Blood Moon line anytime soon, Riot could surely take inspiration from Tran’s work to make an incredible skin for the support champion.

Now we just need to abide our time to see who exactly will be the next champion to join the Blood Moon lineup.

