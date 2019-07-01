Thinkcard joins Clutch Gaming as its new assistant coach

Clutch Gaming has found a new assistant coach to add to its LCS staff for the rest of the 2019 Summer Split.

Thomas “Thinkcard” Slotkin is joining the team, replacing former assistant coach Earl “Rigby” Han. The team expressed their excitement, saying that they “look forward to [their] continued growth together.”

Thinkcard has been a player and coach in the LCS for a few years, having played jungle for CLG and Cloud9. He transitioned to a coaching position in 2016 for Enemy Esports and continued to coach for various teams like Cloud9, FlyQuest, and most recently, Echo Fox.

He was the head coach of Echo Fox for a year from 2017 to 2018, but the team couldn’t find success with him and decided to part ways with Thinkcard before the start of 2019, replacing him with Kim “SSONG” Sang-soo.

Now, he’ll be helping out Clutch Gaming alongside head coach Brendan “mcscrag” McGee. The team will look to make a push for the upper echelons of the LCS regular season standings after reaching week five with a 4-4 record.

Clutch haven’t picked up many wins against higher-tier teams this split. They’ve only won against Golden Guardians, Echo Fox, FlyQuest, and 100 Thieves, which has kept them afloat. If they want to have a chance at a good playoff run, the roster will need to take wins over TSM, Cloud9, and OpTic Gaming.