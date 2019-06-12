The second issue of Riot Games’ Lux comic has arrived⁠

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.



In the first issue of Riot Games’ new Lux comic, we learned a lot about the ominous background of the kingdom of Demacia and how it treated mages like criminals. This time around, we see how the Lady of Luminosity gets to know the war criminal known as Sylas, and how the two grow a bond over their hardships as mages.

We also get a glimpse into Sylas’ tragic past and how he became what he is today. The next issue of this comic series should be very exciting, as these recent events should lead up to an exciting third issue.

Once again, we will now talk about the key points in the comic next. We suggest reading the comic for yourselves first, so go ahead and dive into the official Riot website before continuing on.

Image via Riot Games/Marvel

We knew that Lux and Sylas had a previous relationship based off the other stories in the League of Legends lore, but now we get a good look into how Sylas gained Lux’s trust while in captivity. She first visited Sylas to figure out how he knew she was a mage and to see whether he would tell anyone.

She learned about Sylas’ horrible past as a mageseeker. After helping Demacia find mages through his power, he tried to save a little mage girl, only to end up killing everyone around him. He was then branded as a monster and imprisoned.

Image via Riot Games/Marvel

After that, Lux and Sylas began to bond as she brought him books and food while he taught her how to control and hide her powers. Unfortunately, Sylas also got Lux to bring him old scrolls that taught him how to absorb other mages’ powers—he used this knowledge to betray Lux and steal her powers.

With Lux’s power, there’s no telling what Sylas will do in the next issue of this comic. The third issue should be released in the next couple of months.

