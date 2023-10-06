League of Legends is a MOBA, a strictly online and multiplayer genre of games. As such, it has focused primarily on creating a balanced competitive environment without any external impact. Even so, Riot Games has placed a ton of Easter eggs into the game.

The most prominent of these Easter eggs profoundly impact gameplay. With how things are developing in the lore department, some extra story flavor and a sense of community are fantastic additions, even to a MOBA game.

Not all of these Easter eggs were memorable. Those that did stay with players generally stayed in the game, though that wasn’t always the case. At any rate, League Easter eggs go from unworthy to legendary, and the latter genuinely deserves the title.

Best League of Legends easter eggs

Rengar and Kha’Zix showdown

A head-to-head grudge match. Image via Riot Games

If the two apex predators of Runeterra appear in opposing teams, things are bound to get ugly. Rengar and Kha’Zix will both receive a quest to kill each other if certain conditions are met. Rengar must have his Bonetooth Necklace fully stacked, while Kha’Zix must reach level 16 and spend all his evolve points.

The two will then be tasked with taking the other down, with the winner being rewarded. This Easter egg comes straight from the lore since the two characters constantly battle for primacy. There can be only one top dog (or cat and bug) in Runeterra. The easter egg significantly impacts gameplay as it can provide either champion with extra damage or an ability.

If Rengar wins, he receives the Head of Kha’Zix item, granting him a sixth stack of Bonetooth Necklace, further amplifying his attack damage. Conversely, Kha’Zix will gain a fourth evolution point should he emerge victorious, allowing him to evolve all his abilities. This can be a major change for Kha’Zix, as he can play basically any playstyle he wants to in this case.

Sentinels of Light

Senna stares emptily toward what awaits her in battle. Image via Riot Games

Another massive showdown of sworn lore enemies is the one between Senna and Thresh. The latter imprisoned Senna in his lantern, and she managed to break out. Lucian, Senna’s husband, spent years battling Thresh for Senna’s soul. All of these plotlines come in direct conflict with the Summoner’s Rift, with the winner being rewarded substantially. Thresh’s reward, in particular, is especially huge.

A couple of conditions must be met before the quest begins: Senna must have collected 100 Mist, and Thresh needs to have at least 40 Souls. Once they’re fulfilled, a quest will appear randomly, telling them to take each other out. Naturally, this is when the fun begins. Lucian, though being a major player in the lore, is optional for this easter egg.

If Senna and/or Lucian emerge victorious, they will get the Purity… peace buff, giving them extra armor and AP. Thresh, on the other hand, gets much more if he takes them down. Depending on which champion Thresh killed, he’ll receive the Welcome Home or Relax, just… let go passive buffs, both giving him the same amount of extra damage, range, and critical strike chance.

While all rewards here are pretty impressive, Thresh takes the cake, and if he happens to be playing full AD, this will be a substantial buff to his attacks.

Battle for Freljord

Ice cold. Image via Riot Games

One of the most prominent conflicts in League lore of seasons past is the battle for Freljord. The three warmothers, Sejuani, Ashe, and Lissandra, battle for supremacy over the frigid mountains and frozen valleys of League‘s Nordic-inspired kingdom. Each has a different vision for how the region should be governed, and their ambitions clash in-game.

Unfortunately, this was removed from League, but it remains a memorable and legendary easter egg that we hope Riot brings back someday. It went down similarly to the easter eggs we’ve previously mentioned, as it requires certain conditions and has a set of outcomes for each champion.

Any of the three champions must be on opposing teams and have at least 20 takedowns. Randomly, the quest will pop up and instigate them to fight. The winner will be declared Queen of the Freljord and carry a frozen crown above their head until the end of the game. There were also unique voice lines the champions would exclaim for all to hear once they won the battle.

The conflict also used to be part of the Howling Abyss event that awarded players with icons pertaining to one of the warmothers, depending on who they chose to support during the event. It’s uncertain when it was removed from the game, but it nevertheless never left the community’s hearts.

“Tons of damage”

The GOAT. Image via Riot Games

Those of you who were present during League’s earliest days might remember one David “Phreak” Turley. Phreak is a game designer employed at Riot, and is popular thanks to his coverage of the many champion spotlights that the publisher used to release. In almost every video, he would describe any given champion as doing “tons of damage,” thus immortalizing the phrase.

Riot decided to include the phrase in League itself, and typing “tons of damage” into the item search will show the Trinity Force item that Phreak so frequently mentioned. The phrase was also in the item’s description, though it is now gone alongside all other item descriptions due to shop updates.

Vilemaw’s dance

That doesn’t look ideal. Image via Riot Games

League used to have a 3v3 mode. Yeah, remember that? It was a fun side mode there to provide a break from the standard 5v5 Summoner’s Rift. It also had its own repertoire of mobs and neutral enemies, the monarch of which was Vilemaw. He was the 3v3 counterpart to Baron Nashor, providing his slayers with a buff to their damage, HP, and otherwise. Contrary to Baron, Vilemaw was a jolly ol’ fellow despite being a harrowing spider creature.

If two or more players entered Vilemaw’s pit and began dancing, the behemoth would dance alongside them. His joyous movements and jumping were cute, though the surrounding pit of embalmed and webbed shapes that strangely resembled humans was enough to snap anyone back into reality.

Distinguished Order of Ward Longevity and Health

Buy your wards, folks. Image via Riot Games

Wards in League of Legends are an integral part of any match. Without them, you’re left blind and lacking the necessary knowledge to one-up your enemies. A ward easter egg in League rewards those visionaries who have served the longest by inducting them into the Distinguished Order of Ward Longevity and Health.

A ward earns this title by serving for at least two minutes and thirty seconds, and it will appear as a buff when you click on it. Truly valiant heroes, these wards of ours. That, or the ward is in such a terrible spot no one actually found it.

