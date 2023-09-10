The best way to auto-attack in LoL, explained

League of Legends is all about acquiring more gold and XP than your opponent. Gaining that initial edge and advantage almost always results in a victory. However, the ways of obtaining said gold and XP vary from player to player and have been the topic of discussion since the game’s release. Heated debates have sparked over the best way to auto-attack, or if the function should be enabled or disabled altogether.

Basic attacks are exactly as described: basic. To think that such a simple concept could be the source of online discussion is borderline incredible. Even so, some methods are certainly better than others in League, and aspiring players are always seeking to improve their efficiency. Though auto-attacking may seem simple, it’s a crucial component of League‘s gameplay loop that requires thorough examination.

Does League have auto-attack?

To put it briefly: yes, League does have an auto-attack functionality. If you happen to go idle, your champion will automatically start attacking the nearest opponent. Whether it’s a minion or an enemy player, your character will start hammering away with basic attacks. Basic attacks are often referred to as auto attacks by many players, and we will do the same for the sake of convenience.

Other than the built-in auto attack, players have a couple of other ways of performing the same function. They can either use their right clicks on a target or press A on their keyboard and left-click on the target. Both of these have the same result, though some players argue that one may be more efficient than the other.

Should you turn off auto-attack in League?

Rock on. Image via Riot Games

The built-in auto-attack function can be quite beneficial to general gameplay. Imagine this situation: You’re AFK, not looking at the screen whatsoever, and completely out of control. A wild Malphite appears and scopes your idle champion. He ponders a second or two and decides to ult you under the tower. Your champion immediately starts retaliating and attacking him, and with the help of the turret, you take him down.

If your auto attack was disabled, you’d have no way of dealing that extra damage to take the enemy down. This especially applies to ADCs and similar on-hit champion classes that can dish out substantial auto-attack damage. Keeping the function on in cases like these can be more than helpful. However, there are scenarios where the opposite is true.

When your champion attacks on its own, it can ruin wave structure, create a bad push, and put you in a disadvantaged position. It might even attack an enemy and thus reveal your position or ruin your potential ambush. Being in control is essential in League and auto attacks take all the control away from you. In this case, keeping it off is the better strategy.

Therefore, toggling it off and on based on what situation you’re in might be the best idea.

Should you auto-attack with a keyboard in League?

One of the two ways to auto-attack in League is by using the keyboard. The default key is A, and it has dual functionality. By pressing A you toggle the attack click which you can apply directly on the target. This will cause your champion to attack whoever you’ve selected and is identical to right-clicking on them. However, you can also left-click on the ground, causing your champion to attack the nearest enemy.

This is a fantastic function that plays a significant role in kiting situations. ADC players need to constantly move and attack to kite their opponents. Ceaselessly moving your mouse up and down the screen to right-click on the enemy and back on the ground is counter-intuitive and often difficult. It can physically hurt your hand and isn’t as effective.

Related Why I always come back to League of Legends

By using the A attack, you can quickly strike at the enemy while also moving away from them. Pressing A and left-click on the ground will attack the enemy, and you can right-click in the same direction to keep distancing. It removes the need for major mouse movements and potential click mistakes, as can often happen with right-clicking. Kiting means to create a gap between yourself and the enemy, not move in, as one would by accidentally right-clicking next to their enemy.

Farming with A also has its benefits. You can perfectly time the last hits on enemy minions to ensure the wave doesn’t push and you get all the gold and XP. Though slow pushing has its uses, last hitting often provides more benefits in the long run, especially if your opponent counter-picked you or is generally more skilled.

Using right-click to auto-attack in League

Jhin is a champion that would benefit from auto-attack control. Image via Riot Games

Right-clicking to attack in League is the default option. A vast majority of players, particularly those new to the game or MOBAs in general, will use the right click to auto-attack. It’s an instant command, highly intuitive as it combines with movement, and is generally easy to use. There’s no deep mechanic or learning required to be effective with it.

For most champions, this is also perfectly fine. Those characters that don’t kite much or at all have no use for refined attack patterns. The right-click is all you would ever need with them, as there’s not much of a point in forcing a genuine mechanic onto a simple concept. By using this method, you’re taking the easy, laidback way, and probably don’t play any ADCs.

Best way to auto-attack in League: Verdict

It all boils down to the situation and the champion. If you want to focus primarily on last hitting and kiting, going with the keyboard option is generally the best. However, in any other case, there’s no reason to complicate a basic and straightforward function such as right-clicking to attack. It’s been part of the MOBA genre for as long as it’s existed, and players shouldn’t be shunned for using it.

Always seek to adapt to your situation and remember to use the most efficient methods possible that are also suitable to your playstyle.

About the author