The best Tahm Kench skins in League of Legends

Tahm Kench joined League of Legends in 2016. Since his release, there have been only two additional skins added to the store for the champion, with the most recent launching in January 2019.

With just three skins, Tahm Kench has one of the lowest number of skins of any champion in the game. But the available skins are all well-crafted and put unique spins on the champion’s appearance.

Here are all of Tahm Kench’s skins ranked in order of our favorites.

3) URF Kench

Image via Riot Games

URF Kench puts its own humorous spin on the champion. In this skin, Tahm Kench can be seen wearing a tiara and lobster napkin with a huge battery gun strapped to his back. Released as part of the URF Day skin line, this Tahm Kench skin is one of the most commonly seen in-game.

Players who want to get a hold of this skin will be glad to know it remains available in the store for a price of 975 RP.

2) Master Chef Tahm Kench

Image via Riot Games

As the release skin for Tahm Kench, Master Chef is the most fun skin for the champion in which he dons a sushi chef’s attire. This skin boasts unique audio and visual effects to suit the skin’s theme. Outside of the obvious clothing change, Tahm Kench has bright orange skin in this look as opposed to the traditional green skin.

This cosmetic item is still available for purchase and, for just 975 RP, is definitely worth picking up for players who use the champion frequently.

1) Coin Emperor Tahm Kench

Image via Riot Games

Introduced during the 2019 Lunar New Year event, Coin Emperor Tahm Kench is the most intricate skin available for the champion. The skin changes the champion’s appearance and has him don traditional clothing, as well as completely different character textures. This legacy skin boasts a range of chromas available that can further customize the appearance of the champion, offering different color options.

Players who want to get their hands on this skin will have to wait until the Legacy Vault opens again since it’s currently no longer available. Once the vault is open, this skin will cost 1,350 RP to buy.