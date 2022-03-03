The best matches to watch in the 2022 LEC Spring Split superweek this weekend

The 2022 LEC Spring Split regular season is coming to an end this week, concluding with a superweek that will decide the outcome of multiple teams in the European league. Some teams are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, while others are hoping to win it all. These are the key matches that you don’t want to miss this weekend.

G2 Esports vs Excel Esports

Excel is chasing their first-ever playoffs appearance since joining the league. Besides the fact that they can finally lock in a playoffs spot, there is also the battle between Mikyx—the newest player in Excel—against his former teammates, Jankos and Caps. So far, Mikyx has taken revenge on every former G2 player that he has faced after stepping back into the competition. Fnatic’s Wunder, Vitality’s Perkz, and BDS’ Grabbz already know what Miky and this Excel roster are capable of doing.

On the other side of the field, there’s a fresh new G2 Esports. G2 are currently 9-6 in the standings while Excel is 8-7. Excel will tie G2’s record if they win this match, which is scheduled for Friday, March 4 at 2pm CT.

Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic

Fnatic and Misfits are among the best teams in the league right now, currently sitting second and third in the standings. Misfits have managed to win seven out of their eight last matches, only losing against Team Vitality in the second half of the regular season.

Fnatic comes into the match with momentum too, having just won two crucial games against some of their biggest rivals, G2 Esports and Rogue. A Misfits victory will mean a comfortable 2-0 against Fnatic this split, something that could be key for tiebreakers or even the fight for first/second place in the regular season. Fnatic and Misfits will face off on Sunday, March 6 at 1pm CT

Rogue vs G2 Esports

G2 not only have an important game against Excel this weekend but also against Rogue, who are currently the leaders of the LEC regular season standings. While Rogue have played well for the vast majority of the split, many fans have started to doubt the team. Rogue started the split with an impressive 9-0, but since then the team has only won 50 percent of their last six matches. A comfortable win against G2 could be significant for the team and for the fans.

G2 have been more chaotic than Rogue during the regular season, with highs and lows throughout the split. Last week’s match against Misfits—when they threw a 12,000 gold lead at minute 18—is the perfect example of how good and bad can G2 be. The stats indicate that G2 have the advantage in this match thanks to an impressive 12-1 historical record against Rogue in regular seasons. But for this match, Rogue are surely the favorites since they lead the LEC standings and won the first game between the two teams earlier this year. The match will take place on Sunday, March 6 at 2pm.