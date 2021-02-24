The best Camille build in League of Legends

Camille has remained one of the most popular top laners in League of Legends over multiple patches. The champion boasts a number of strengths and relatively few weaknesses. If she makes it through the ban phase, it’s likely that either top laner will pick her up.

Riot Games designed Camille to be a late-game carry due to her true damage conversion. But over time after rune and item changes, she transitioned to an early-game menace as well. She’s tough to shut down and can punish immobile champions due to her low cooldown dash.

As with all League champions, specific items are going to be more effective depending on the circumstances of the match. But there are certain items that will work well on Camille in the majority of situations. These items and runes are going to ensure that you have the best possible chances of winning with this champion.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Resolve

Grasp of the Undying: This keystone is a great tool to gain base health, do damage, and heal yourself in the process as well. Due to your slingshot, you can activate it often during the laning phase to start stacking up for the later stages of the game.

Shield Bash: Due to your passive shield, this rune comes in handy since you can easily activate it for the additional armor and magic resist, while also being able to do bonus damage during trades. It’s a great tool in the early game to dish out additional damage.

Bone Plating: This rune should make you tougher to kill early on if you’re careful and don’t waste the stacks. If the jungler comes and you don’t have your slingshot, you can easily survive the gank thanks to this rune.

Overgrowth: As Camille, you want all the health effects you can get from the runes since your kit has more than enough damage to deal with all threats. This rune will reward you for farming well throughout the course of the game.

Inspiration

Magical Footwear: This is a nice rune to pick up to forego the gold investment needed to acquire Boots of Speed. On top of that, the Magical Footwear has additional 10 movement speed to make you faster.

Biscuit Delivery: Since you will engage the opposing laner quite often, having additional sustain from biscuits is always nice to have. On top of that, the increase in mana cap will come handy throughout the entire game since your build doesn’t have any mana items.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Doran’s Blade

This offensive item is perfect to start with on Camille. It grants you health, attack damage, and lifesteal to help you survive the laning phase and get your core items with ease. While getting Doran’s Blade might seem better in most matchups, you need to go for Doran’s Shield against ranged opponents to have a better laning phase where you can’t go in as often.

Health Potion

During the farming phase, you are most likely going to take damage from enemy champions. Health potions heal back 150 health over 15 seconds and will give you extra time before having to base.

Core items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Plated Steelcaps

Plated Steelcaps is the best defensive option in the top lane since you’re a melee top laner. You’ll be getting auto attacked quite often early on and getting this item early reduces all that pressure on you and allows you to survive the laning phase easier. You can rush this item against any AD matchup to ensure you survive all encounters. It’s the default boot option you should always rush.

The only exceptions would be if you’re facing heavy crowd control-focused teams or if you want to snowball the game. Mercury’s Treads or Ionian Boots of Lucidity would be a better option then.

Trinity Force

Trinity Force is your core Mythic item in most of your games. It’s overall a great item with attack damage, attack speed, health, and ability Haste. The Spellblade effect that increases your next attack can be activated quite often due to your short cooldowns, and the base attack damage increases can come in handy in longer skirmishes.

On top of having a great build path, great stats, and amazing effects, it also has a Mythic passive to increase your attack speed for each Legendary item you purchase. Since you’ll be lacking this stat with your build path, it’s a useful effect to have.

Ravenous Hydra

Wave clear is a problem for Camille since her kit is oriented around single-targets. To solve this, purchase Ravenous Hydra for its Cleave effect, allowing you to steamroll through waves and giving you more time to roam the map and help your allies. The omnivamp effect will also ensure that you keep yourself topped up in health and ready for fights whenever needed without having to base.

Late-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Sterak’s Gage

Sterak’s Gage serves as a core late-game item for Camille since you’ll be getting into the fray first as the frontline your team needs. This item ensures you are tanky enough and don’t get burst down within seconds by giving you an absorption shield, which scales with health items. This item gets better as the game goes by and you get more health items.

It will grant you a couple of thousand extra health when the shield is activated by the end of the game. The Bloodlust effect is great as well, giving you a nice boost to your health regeneration.

Guardian Angel

This item makes you an even bigger threat by giving you two chances to take down opponents. If the enemy team focuses you down and waits for you to revive, your team has enough time to dismantle them as you return to life. While the stats granted by it might seem mediocre, the item is gold efficient and the revival effect that resets in five minutes can win you the game. It allows you to escape to safety or make your burst combo once again before going down for good.

Death’s Dance

This is one of the best offensive-oriented items in the game. Death’s Dance grants you plenty of defensive and offensive stats while providing a damage mitigation effect. It will ensure that you don’t get burst down within seconds by putting a damage-over-time effect on you instead of the upfront damage. When combined with your healing from your kit, you can negative the damage-over-time effect and effectively get a huge percentage of damage mitigation.

Situational items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Mercury’s Treads

If you’re facing a heavy ability power-focused composition or one that has too much crowd control, Mercury’s Treads can come in clutch. It gives you much-needed early magic resist and reduces duration from any crowd control landed on you. You can rush it against a mage in the top lane since the early magic resist will reduce the damage output of the enemy significantly.

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

If you’re snowballing and want to extend your lead, Ionian Boots of Lucidity are a great boot alternative to Plated Steelcaps or Mercury’s Treads. They’ll give you a huge amount of ability haste which will help you use your abilities more often.

Divine Sunderer

Divine Sunderer is a great alternative to Trinity Force is you’re facing a tanky composition. The maximum health percentage damage combined with the sustain from this item will make you unkillable in one-vs-one situations. Additionally, it will allow you to continue being a threat for the rest of the game regardless of how ahead the enemy team is.

Executioner’s Calling

Executioner’s Calling reduces the healing output of enemy champions attacking you. It can be rushed against bruiser champions who get a lot of healing early on to put a stop to them. It can be upgraded to other anti-healing items in the later stages of the game once you’ve picked up your core items.

Chempunk Chainsword

Chempunk Chainsword is a great item in the later stages of the game, upgraded from your Executioner’s Calling. With so many healing possibilities in the game, this item is a must-have to lower the healing output later on. The stats on it are great for you, giving you attack damage, health, and ability haste, while also ensuring you keep enemy champions with heals under control.

Quicksilver Sash

This is a great item if you’re facing champions who can lock you down with heaps of crowd control. Building it against champions like Leona, Nautilus, or Skarner is a great idea if you want to be able to move around in teamfights and not get blown up before you’re able to land your combo.

The item’s upgraded version, Mercurial Scimitar, gives you attack damage, lifesteal, and a small burst of movement speed when the item is used and is a great sixth item if you’ve completed your other items.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.