The 2019 League of Legends All-Star voting results are in

The fan votes are in and we now know all of the regions’ representatives heading to the 2019 League of Legends All-Star Event next month. Twenty players will be gathering at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas for three days of competitive tournaments and fun game modes.

Plenty of North American fans will be happy to know that Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng and Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg will be attending All-Stars this year since they’re two of the most popular players in LCS history. Doublelift recently revealed, however, that he was thinking about skipping the event entirely because he’s “working for free.”

If he ends up opting out, 100 Thieves’ Bae “Bang” Jun-sik—who got the third-most votes in the region—will take his place. Former Cloud9 AD carry Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi came in fourth place, while 2019 Spring Split MVP Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in received the fifth-most votes in NA.

In Europe, G2 Esports’ Rasmus “Caps” Winther led the charge with 24.4 percent of fans’ votes and teammate Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski came in second place with 13.4 percent of the votes. Less than one percent actually separated the second, third, and fourth-place vote-getters, with Luka “Perkz” Perković and Martin “Rekkles” Larsson right on Jankos’ heels.

The LPL’s representatives this year will be, arguably, the best players in the region: Invictus Gaming’s Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok and recent Worlds winner and superstar mid laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang. Doinb has been doing a lot of campaigning for people to vote for him and he successfully completed his mission.

SK Telecom T1 wasn’t able to reach the Worlds final this year, but Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Kim “Clid” Tae-min will get to represent the LCK at the All-Star Event. Faker led all Korean candidates with 28.7 percent of the votes, while Clid got 17.8 percent. DragonX’s Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, jungler Han “Peanut” Wang-ho, and Kim “Khan” Dong-ha came in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

You can check every single region’s All-Star representatives on the official Riot website. The 2019 All-Star Event will take place from Thursday, Dec. 5 to Saturday, Dec. 7.