That charming man: Trymbi has a better win rate than Hylissang on Rakan

Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus is the support player for Rogue that joined the team in November 2020. Initially, Trymbi joined Rogue to supplement the aggressive, yet deliberate playstyle of their AD carry, Steven “Hans sama” Liv. Although Hans sama soon left for Team Liquid, Trymbi stayed with Rogue to continue growing both as a person and player. Today, Trymbi is one of the best supports Europe can offer, with an incredible record history behind him that surpasses even LEC veterans, an LEC title, and a promising future at Worlds 2022.

Trymbi’s most-played champion is, as we all know, Rakan. Although we all know his Rakan has true playmaking potential somewhere along the lines of Hylissang’s, we didn’t expect Trymbi would outshine him so early.

The Rogue support has an 86.48 percent win rate on his Rakan, according to Games of League. With 32 wins and only five losses during his professional career, Tyrmbi dethroned the first Rakan king, Hylissang. Hylissang currently has 72 games on Rakan and a 65.3 percent win rate over the course of his professional career.

Since Trymbi is showing signs of greatness only two years after joining the professional LEC team, it’s exciting to see what the future, or rather, Trymbi himself, holds once he fully matures and defines his playstyle.