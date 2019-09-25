A Teamfight Tactics bug is dealing huge amounts of damage to players after a draw

If you were planning to play some ranked Teamfight Tactics today, you might want to hold off for a moment. A game-breaking bug has been dealing huge amounts of damage to a player’s HP after a round ends in a draw.

This bug was actually discovered by multiple players on the League of Legends PBE, where people were eliminated at high health after drawing against an opponent. A Reddit user took 97 damage after one draw and was eliminated even though they had 98 health left.

r/TeamfightTactics – I just took 97 damage from the draw bug, lost even though i had 98 hp left r/TeamfightTactics: The number one subreddit for all things Teamfight Tactics!

Many people are wondering how such a huge issue could have been missed by Riot Games and its developer team. None of the developers have addressed the bug yet, but there should be a hotfix for this problem soon. Many people are avoiding TFT while the bug is online, however, because people could run tanky compositions like Knights and wait for the bug to occur.

r/TeamfightTactics – So apperently the OTK bug still exists (47 hp to 0 from URF) r/TeamfightTactics: The number one subreddit for all things Teamfight Tactics!

There were actually a handful of bugs that made it to the live servers from the PBE, including the temporary removal of the Neeko’s Help item from the drop tables. There was also a glitch with Neeko’s Help that allowed players to duplicate multiple units, which in turn would give them a large amount of three-star champions on the board.

TFT product lead Richard “MapleNectar” Henkel said that Riot is rolling out fixes to many of the bugs that made it through, so this unlimited damage bug should be ironed out soon.