Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.18: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.18 is almost upon us, bringing with it a host of changes to items, champion traits, and systems.

Here are the full patch notes for TFT Patch 9.18.

New stuff

Mystery Box System

Common boxes contain gold, champions, or Neeko’s Help.

Uncommon Boxes contain item components, gold, champions, or Neeko’s Help.

Rare boxes contain Spatulas, full items, gold, champions, or Neeko’s Help.

Every player gets approximately the same number of boxes across a single game.

Every player gets approximately the same number of item components across a single game.

Neeko’s Help

Place on a champion to create a one-star copy of that champion and add it to your bench. Doing so consumes Neeko’s Help.

Systems

XP adjustments

Level five: 10 XP ⇒ 12 XP

Level six: 18 XP ⇒ 20 XP

Level seven: 30 XP ⇒ 32 XP

Level eight: 46 XP ⇒ 50 XP

Level nine: 64 XP ⇒ 70 XP

Champion tier drop rates

Level three by Tier: 65 percent/30 percent/five percent/zero percent/zero percent ⇒ 70 percent/ 25 percent/five percent/zero percent/zero percent

Level five by Tier: 37 percent/35 percent/25 percent/three percent/zero percent ⇒ 35 percent/35 percent/25 percent/five percent/zero percent

Level six by Tier: 24.5 percent/35 percent/30 percent/10 percent/ 0.5 percent ⇒ 25 percent/35 percent/30 percent/10 percent/zero percent

Level nine by Tier: 10 percent/15 percent/35 percent/30 percent/10 percent ⇒ 10 percent/15 percent/33 percent/30 percent/12 percent.

All other levels remain the same.

Champion pool sizes

Tier-three champions in the pool: 21 ⇒ 18

Item stacking and clarity

All items listed below aren’t intended to stack.

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Knight’s Vow

Frozen Mallet

Yuumi

Blade of the Ruined King

Darkin

Phantom Dancer

Morellonomicon

Red Buff

Traits

New nine-piece bonuses

Assassin nine-piece: Grants 225 percent crit damage and 40 percent crit chance.

Sorcerer nine-piece: Grants 175 percent ability power.

Wild

Wild (4): All your allies gain 12 percent attack speed per attack (up to five stacks) and their basic attacks can’t miss.

General trait adjustments

Elementalist Golem’s armor: 20 ⇒ 40

Knight damage reduction: 15/30/55 ⇒ 15/35/65

Assassin jump delay: 0.325 seconds ⇒ 0.395 seconds

Champions

Tier one

Camille attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Elise Spiderling attack damage: 50 ⇒ 60

Graves armor: 20 ⇒ 30

Kassadin attack damage: 55 ⇒ 50

Kha’Zix starting/total mana: 0/50 ⇒ 0/65

Tier two

Pyke starting mana: 75 ⇒ 50

Twisted Fate health: 450 ⇒ 500

Twisted Fate Blue Card mana: 20/35/50 ⇒ 30/50/70

Tier three

Evelynn execute threshold: 65 percent ⇒ 50 percent

Evelynn execute multiplier: 3/5/7 ⇒ 3/4/5

Katarina mana: 0/100 ⇒ 0/85

Tier four

Akali ability damage: 150/275/400 ⇒ 200/350/500

Tier five

Anivia ability duration: 800 damage over eight seconds ⇒ 800 damage over six seconds.

Pantheon health: 1000 ⇒ 850

Pantheon attack damage: 80 ⇒ 75

Items

BF Sword attack damage: 20 ⇒ 15

Frozen Heart debuff duration: 2.875 seconds ⇒ four seconds

Locket of the Iron Solari shield amount: 250 for six seconds ⇒ 300 for seven seconds

Swordbreaker chance to disarm: 25 percent chance to disarm for four seconds ⇒ 33 percent chance to disarm for three seconds

Zephyr banish duration: five seconds ⇒ six seconds

Bugfixes

Morgana’s ability will now work consistently on isolated summoned minions and neutral monsters.

Zeke’s Herald and Locket of the Iron Solari will no longer give their buffs to enemy team units if re-enabled after Hextech.

Kha’Zix’s ability now always deals true damage if three Void is active.

Luden’s Echo now properly hits the main target of an ability.

Camille ability: Evelynn will no longer be able to escape the root using her ability.

Camille ability: Shyvana will now dash in place rather than lose all of her mana without transforming.

Camille ability: Pantheon and Vi will not cast their abilities while rooted.

Frozen Mallet’s tooltip now properly reflects the extra health it grants.

Darkin’s tooltip now properly reflects the extra mana it grants.

Grievous Wounds tooltips now properly state that they reduce healing by 80 percent rather than 100 percent.

Demons will not gain mana through their trait if mana locked.

Brand’s ability was bouncing two more times than intended. It now bounces the appropriate amount of times.

Fixed a bug where Rek’Sai was healing for half the intended amount.

Music

New soundtrack

“Teamfight Tactic’s new music will change based on what phase of the game you’re in,” Riot said. “For instance, during shopping phase the music is calmer and less busy, but as battle phase starts the music transitions into a more energetic combat driven style. There are also three different ‘chapters’ of music: the first chapter goes from the beginning of the game to when first player is knocked out. The second is from that point until there are only three players left. Then the final chapter brings us home.”