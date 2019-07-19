Riot to nerf Volibear and Locket of the Iron Solari in Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14b

For those unfamiliar with Teamfight Tactics patches, Riot Games plans to adjust the game weekly in between major League of Legends updates to constantly balance the game and add new stuff into it.

And now, Riot has posted a few tentative changes that are planned for Patch 9.14b next week, including some nerfs to Volibear.

Riot Mort on Twitter For TFT we’re going to be doing weekly patches. 9.14b is scheduled for Wednesday, and here is was we are currently looking at. We’ll see how the weekend goes, then lock it all in Monday. (Also thanks to @RiotSapMagic for not making me use MSPaint again)

Riot’s chopping block features nerfs to Tristana, Volibear, and Locker of the Iron Solari, as well as Assassins and Elementalists, which are some of the strongest classes in the metagame.

But players can also expect to see buffs to Ahri, Mordekaister, and Poppy, as well as the Wild and Sorcerer traits. Morelionomicon will receive some unknown buffs, too.

Riot didn’t go into detail about exactly what it plans to do to nerf and buff all of these gameplay mechanics, however. The company plans to look at the proposed changes over the weekend before locking them in on Monday for Wednesday’s patch.