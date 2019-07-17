Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14: Full notes and changes

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14 is finally here, bringing with it a host of changes. Included in the patch is a new unit, a fully-fledged ranked system, and tons of balance changes and bug fixes.

Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 9.14.

[New] Twisted Fate

Cost: 2

Traits: Pirate, Sorcerer

Ability: Pick a Card—Twisted Fate throws a card that randomly stuns (Gold), deals damage around his target (Red), or restores mana to himself and nearby allies (Blue).

[New] Ranked

TFT ranked Beta Season starts in patch 9.14. Find more details here.

Systems

Attack Speed Changes

All champions’ attack speed ratios have been changed, so that attack speed bonuses are now calculated based on a percent of the champion’s base attack speed. In short, champions with lower base attack speeds will receive less benefit from attack speed items. Certain champions and attack speed granting items have been adjusted in this patch to compensate.

Champion Attack Speed Ratios: 1.0 to all champion base attack speed.

PvE Rounds

In the event that you do not get an item during a PvE round, one of the minions, monsters, or epic monsters will now drop gold instead.

Dragon and Elder Dragon no longer benefit from the Dragon Trait bonuses. All sorcery comps rejoice.

Ranked Premade Restrictions

The ranked premade party size is now limited to three players at all ranks. Down from five below plat.

Level Breakpoints

XP to 9: from 70 to 64.

Ability Targeting

Abilities that target low health champions now determine “lowest health” by HP percentage instead of total HP.

Shop

When you reroll your shop after leveling up from round XP, the shop is rolled at your new level instead of your old level.

User Interface

Added “Streak” indicator next to gold total. It displays your current streak (win or loss) and the rewards for maintaining streaks of different lengths.

Added a combat recap so you can see how much damage each champion deals each round.

Added champion stats (attack damage, armor, magic resist, etc) on their pop up inspect panel when you right-click.

Traits

Demon

Mana burn chance: from 40/60/80 percent to 25/50/85 percent.

Elementalist

Golem health: from 3000 to 2500.

Golem Attack damage: from 200 to 100.

Guardian

Armor buff: Stacks up to 2 times to stacks any number of times

Gunslinger

Improved visualization of Gunslinger AoE attacks.

Fixed some bugs where Gunslinger extra attacks could fail to fire at high attack speeds.

Extra Units Hit: from 1/all to 1/2.

Pirate

Average gold per chest: from 2 to 1.6.

Shapeshifter

Bugfix: Shapeshifters will now gain the correct amount of health when they transform, previously they would fail to take into account the health they gained from their star level.

Transform health gain: from 100 percent to 60 percent.

Wild

Attack speed per stack: from 7 percent ⇒ 8 percent.

Tier 1 Champions

Darius

No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast.

Elise

Cost: from 2 to 1.

Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect.

Mana cost: from 75 to 100.

Number of spiderlings: from 2/3/4 to 1/2/4.

Health: from 500 to 450.

Armor: from 25 to 20.

Fiora

Attack speed from 0.7 to 1.0.

Damage: from 100-250 to 100-400.

Graves

Health: 500 to 450.

Vayne

Attack Speed: from 0.6 to 0.65.

Warwick

Ability now applies on-hit effects

Tier 2 Champions

Ahri

Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead.

Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time.

Ability targeting: from random enemy to current attack target.

Blitzcrank

Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting.

Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls.

Braum

Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage.

Damage reduction: from 60-90 percent to 70-90 percent.

Mana cost: from 75 to 50.

Ability targeting: from nearest enemy to furthest enemy.

Lucian

Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: from 65/150/235 to 150/250/350.

Pyke

Mana cost: from 100 to 125.

Starting mana: from 50 to 75.

Rek’Sai

Burrow duration: from 1.5 to 1.

Knockup duration: from 1.25 to 1.75.

Damage: from 150-250 to 150-350.

Shen

Starting mana: from 50 to 100.

Tier 3 Champions

Aatrox

Mana cost: from 100 to 75.

Damage: from 350-850 to 400-1000.

Evelynn

Health: from 550 to 600.

Execute threshold: from 50 percent HP to 65 percent HP.

Execute damage multiplier: from 300/400/500 percent to 300/500/700 percent.

Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect.

Gangplank

Ability now applies on-hit effects.

Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains.

Attack speed: from 0.6 to 0.65.

Health: from 650 to 700.

Katarina

Fixed a bug where her ability wasn’t properly preventing enemy healing.

Kennen

Damage: from 300-660 to 400-900.

Attack damage: from 60 to 70.

Morgana

No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast.

Damage: from 250-450 to 300-450.

Poppy

Armor: from 30 to 40.

Stun duration: from 1.5/2.5/3.5 to 2/3/4.

Number of targets hit: from 1 to 1/2/3.

Rengar

Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio).

Shyvana

Attack speed: from 0.65 to 0.7.

Health: from 550 to 650.

Bonus attack damage while dragon: from 60-160 to 100-200.

Veigar

Damage to lower star champions: from 9999 to 19999.

Mana cost: from 85 to 75.

Volibear

Health: from 650 to 700.

Attack speed: from 0.55 to 0.65.

Mana cost: from 100 to 75.

Lightning attack damage ratio: from 60-100 percent to 80-100 percent.

Tier 4 Champions

Akali

Fixed a number of bugs that would sometimes cause her ability to not deal damage.

No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast.

Brand

Mana cost: from 100 to 125.

Cho’gath

Health: from 1100 to 1000.

Knockup duration: from 2/2.25/2.5 to 1.5/2/2.5.

Draven

Attack speed: from 0.85 to 0.75.

Gnar

Health: from 850 to 750.

Armor: from 35 to 30.

Leona

Mana cost: from 150 to 100.

Sejuani

Stun duration: from 3/4/5 to 2/3.5/5.

Tier 5 Champions

Anivia

Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies.

Miss Fortune

Ability targeting: from random enemy to current attack target.

Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup.

Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling.

Mana cost: from 75 to 100.

Yasuo

Ability now applies on-hit effects.

Knockup duration: from 1.25 to 1.5.

Damage: from 150/250/350 to 150/350/550.

Items

General

Items no longer benefit from Ability Power.

Spatula now doubles the stat power of its sister component. For example: Youmuu’s Ghostblade grants 40 Attack Damage.

Cursed Blade

Can now reduce targets to 0 stars.

Fixed a bug where Cursed Blade would reset an enemy champion’s level if it triggered a second time.

Frozen Heart

Effect now applies more consistently to any unit near the wearer.

Guardian Angel

Revive delay: from 4 sec to 2 sec.

Health restored: from 500 to 1000.

Bugfix: Guardian Angel now properly clears Grievous Wounds.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Attack Speed per stack: from 3 percent to 4 percent.

Hextech Gunblade

Fixed a bug where spell vamp was sometimes not properly granted.

No longer benefits from item effects.

Ionic Spark

Now deals true damage instead of magic damage.

Fixed a bug where Ionic Spark was applying 75 damage instead of 200.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Now shields the wearer and the champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer at the start of the round

Shield value: from 200 to 300.

Luden’s Echo

Fixed a bug where targets weren’t taking the correct amount of damage.

Fixed a bug where Luden’s would proc on basic attack hits but not on ability hits.

Primary target damage: from 100 to 200.

AoE Damage: from 0 + 1.0 AP to 200.

Morellonomicon

Max HP damage per second: from 2.5 percent to 3 percent.

Rapidfire Cannon

Now updates in response to range changes.

Recurve Bow

Attack Speed: from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Redemption

Now triggers at 25 percent health.

No longer damages enemies.

Runaan’s Hurricane

Bolts: from 2 to 1.

Bolt Damage: from 50 percent to 25 percent.

Now applies on-hit effects.

Seraph’s Embrace

Fixed a bug where Seraph’s effect wouldn’t stack.

Statikk Shiv

Now always hits 3 additional targets, rather than all champions in a frontal cone.

Now only activates a maximum of one time per launch attack.

Thornmail

Reflect damage: from 35 percent of physical damage taken to 100 percent of physical damage mitigated.

Damage type: from magic damage to true damage.

Warmog’s

Regen: 3 percent max HP to 6 percent missing HP.

Zeke’s Herald

Now only grants attack speed to champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer

Attack Speed Aura: from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Bugfixes