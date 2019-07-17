Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14: Full notes and changes

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14 is finally here, bringing with it a host of changes. Included in the patch is a new unit, a fully-fledged ranked system, and tons of balance changes and bug fixes.
Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 9.14.
[New] Twisted Fate
Cost: 2
Traits: Pirate, Sorcerer
Ability: Pick a Card—Twisted Fate throws a card that randomly stuns (Gold), deals damage around his target (Red), or restores mana to himself and nearby allies (Blue).
[New] Ranked
TFT ranked Beta Season starts in patch 9.14. Find more details here.
Systems
Attack Speed Changes
- All champions’ attack speed ratios have been changed, so that attack speed bonuses are now calculated based on a percent of the champion’s base attack speed. In short, champions with lower base attack speeds will receive less benefit from attack speed items. Certain champions and attack speed granting items have been adjusted in this patch to compensate.
- Champion Attack Speed Ratios: 1.0 to all champion base attack speed.
PvE Rounds
- In the event that you do not get an item during a PvE round, one of the minions, monsters, or epic monsters will now drop gold instead.
- Dragon and Elder Dragon no longer benefit from the Dragon Trait bonuses. All sorcery comps rejoice.
Ranked Premade Restrictions
- The ranked premade party size is now limited to three players at all ranks. Down from five below plat.
Level Breakpoints
- XP to 9: from 70 to 64.
Ability Targeting
- Abilities that target low health champions now determine “lowest health” by HP percentage instead of total HP.
Shop
- When you reroll your shop after leveling up from round XP, the shop is rolled at your new level instead of your old level.
User Interface
- Added “Streak” indicator next to gold total. It displays your current streak (win or loss) and the rewards for maintaining streaks of different lengths.
- Added a combat recap so you can see how much damage each champion deals each round.
- Added champion stats (attack damage, armor, magic resist, etc) on their pop up inspect panel when you right-click.
Traits
Demon
- Mana burn chance: from 40/60/80 percent to 25/50/85 percent.
Elementalist
- Golem health: from 3000 to 2500.
- Golem Attack damage: from 200 to 100.
Guardian
- Armor buff: Stacks up to 2 times to stacks any number of times
Gunslinger
- Improved visualization of Gunslinger AoE attacks.
- Fixed some bugs where Gunslinger extra attacks could fail to fire at high attack speeds.
- Extra Units Hit: from 1/all to 1/2.
Pirate
- Average gold per chest: from 2 to 1.6.
Shapeshifter
- Bugfix: Shapeshifters will now gain the correct amount of health when they transform, previously they would fail to take into account the health they gained from their star level.
- Transform health gain: from 100 percent to 60 percent.
Wild
- Attack speed per stack: from 7 percent ⇒ 8 percent.
Tier 1 Champions
Darius
- No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast.
Elise
- Cost: from 2 to 1.
- Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect.
- Mana cost: from 75 to 100.
- Number of spiderlings: from 2/3/4 to 1/2/4.
- Health: from 500 to 450.
- Armor: from 25 to 20.
Fiora
- Attack speed from 0.7 to 1.0.
- Damage: from 100-250 to 100-400.
Graves
- Health: 500 to 450.
Vayne
- Attack Speed: from 0.6 to 0.65.
Warwick
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
Tier 2 Champions
Ahri
- Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead.
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time.
- Ability targeting: from random enemy to current attack target.
Blitzcrank
- Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting.
- Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls.
Braum
- Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage.
- Damage reduction: from 60-90 percent to 70-90 percent.
- Mana cost: from 75 to 50.
- Ability targeting: from nearest enemy to furthest enemy.
Lucian
- Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: from 65/150/235 to 150/250/350.
Pyke
- Mana cost: from 100 to 125.
- Starting mana: from 50 to 75.
Rek’Sai
- Burrow duration: from 1.5 to 1.
- Knockup duration: from 1.25 to 1.75.
- Damage: from 150-250 to 150-350.
Shen
- Starting mana: from 50 to 100.
Tier 3 Champions
Aatrox
- Mana cost: from 100 to 75.
- Damage: from 350-850 to 400-1000.
Evelynn
- Health: from 550 to 600.
- Execute threshold: from 50 percent HP to 65 percent HP.
- Execute damage multiplier: from 300/400/500 percent to 300/500/700 percent.
- Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect.
Gangplank
- Ability now applies on-hit effects.
- Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains.
- Attack speed: from 0.6 to 0.65.
- Health: from 650 to 700.
Katarina
- Fixed a bug where her ability wasn’t properly preventing enemy healing.
Kennen
- Damage: from 300-660 to 400-900.
- Attack damage: from 60 to 70.
Morgana
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast.
- Damage: from 250-450 to 300-450.
Poppy
- Armor: from 30 to 40.
- Stun duration: from 1.5/2.5/3.5 to 2/3/4.
- Number of targets hit: from 1 to 1/2/3.
Rengar
- Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio).
Shyvana
- Attack speed: from 0.65 to 0.7.
- Health: from 550 to 650.
- Bonus attack damage while dragon: from 60-160 to 100-200.
Veigar
- Damage to lower star champions: from 9999 to 19999.
- Mana cost: from 85 to 75.
Volibear
- Health: from 650 to 700.
- Attack speed: from 0.55 to 0.65.
- Mana cost: from 100 to 75.
- Lightning attack damage ratio: from 60-100 percent to 80-100 percent.
Tier 4 Champions
Akali
- Fixed a number of bugs that would sometimes cause her ability to not deal damage.
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast.
Brand
- Mana cost: from 100 to 125.
Cho’gath
- Health: from 1100 to 1000.
- Knockup duration: from 2/2.25/2.5 to 1.5/2/2.5.
Draven
- Attack speed: from 0.85 to 0.75.
Gnar
- Health: from 850 to 750.
- Armor: from 35 to 30.
Leona
- Mana cost: from 150 to 100.
Sejuani
- Stun duration: from 3/4/5 to 2/3.5/5.
Tier 5 Champions
Anivia
- Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies.
Miss Fortune
- Ability targeting: from random enemy to current attack target.
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup.
- Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling.
- Mana cost: from 75 to 100.
Yasuo
- Ability now applies on-hit effects.
- Knockup duration: from 1.25 to 1.5.
- Damage: from 150/250/350 to 150/350/550.
Items
General
- Items no longer benefit from Ability Power.
- Spatula now doubles the stat power of its sister component. For example: Youmuu’s Ghostblade grants 40 Attack Damage.
Cursed Blade
- Can now reduce targets to 0 stars.
- Fixed a bug where Cursed Blade would reset an enemy champion’s level if it triggered a second time.
Frozen Heart
- Effect now applies more consistently to any unit near the wearer.
Guardian Angel
- Revive delay: from 4 sec to 2 sec.
- Health restored: from 500 to 1000.
- Bugfix: Guardian Angel now properly clears Grievous Wounds.
Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Attack Speed per stack: from 3 percent to 4 percent.
Hextech Gunblade
- Fixed a bug where spell vamp was sometimes not properly granted.
- No longer benefits from item effects.
Ionic Spark
- Now deals true damage instead of magic damage.
- Fixed a bug where Ionic Spark was applying 75 damage instead of 200.
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Now shields the wearer and the champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer at the start of the round
- Shield value: from 200 to 300.
Luden’s Echo
- Fixed a bug where targets weren’t taking the correct amount of damage.
- Fixed a bug where Luden’s would proc on basic attack hits but not on ability hits.
- Primary target damage: from 100 to 200.
- AoE Damage: from 0 + 1.0 AP to 200.
Morellonomicon
- Max HP damage per second: from 2.5 percent to 3 percent.
Rapidfire Cannon
- Now updates in response to range changes.
Recurve Bow
- Attack Speed: from 15 percent to 20 percent.
Redemption
- Now triggers at 25 percent health.
- No longer damages enemies.
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Bolts: from 2 to 1.
- Bolt Damage: from 50 percent to 25 percent.
- Now applies on-hit effects.
Seraph’s Embrace
- Fixed a bug where Seraph’s effect wouldn’t stack.
Statikk Shiv
- Now always hits 3 additional targets, rather than all champions in a frontal cone.
- Now only activates a maximum of one time per launch attack.
Thornmail
- Reflect damage: from 35 percent of physical damage taken to 100 percent of physical damage mitigated.
- Damage type: from magic damage to true damage.
Warmog’s
- Regen: 3 percent max HP to 6 percent missing HP.
Zeke’s Herald
- Now only grants attack speed to champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer
- Attack Speed Aura: from 10 percent to 15 percent.
Bugfixes
- Updated missile VFX on Enchanted Crystal Arrow.
- Enchanted Crystal Arrow now plays sounds.
- Fixed a bug where champions leveling upon combining from a shared draft selection sometimes duplicated the champion.
- Reconnecting to a TFT game will no longer prevent end of game stats from being displayed.
- Fixed a number of bugs that would cause melee champions to AFK and stop moving.
- A billion other bug fixes listed in the sections above.