Team Tyler1 is taking on LEC’s Mad Lions in a showmatch this weekend

Ever wanted to see a stream team take on the pros in a League of Legends showmatch? Well, now’s your chance.

The loud-mouthed Draven connoisseur Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is teaming up with his Twitch Rivals partners to fend off the LEC’s Mad Lions (previously Splyce) in a head-to-head exhibition match on Saturday, Jan. 11, 1pm CT.

The feud started when Team Tyler1 jungler Christian “IWDominate” Rivera called Mad Lions out on Twitter, mocking their low follower numbers. They quickly responded, and proposed a showmatch. “We’re in North America this weekend and would be happy to show you that having a Twitter following doesn’t always = skill.”

IWDominate was taken back by the request, but still took up the offer. “If you want to prove that Twitter following does not = skill then beat G2 next split and I’ll shut up,” he said. “That being said I’ll be 100% willing to play vs your team in a showmatch.”

Christian Rivera on Twitter Team Tyler 1 vs Mad Lions LEC team 11AM PST/2PM EST Saturday See you there

While Team Tyler1 may be underdogs in the matchup, Mad Lions shouldn’t get ahead of themselves. They’re a team full of rookies, and despite being a part of the LEC, they’ve yet to play on the big stage. The cocksure confidence of Tyler1 and his Twitch comrades could rattle their cages and push them out of their comfort zones.

The showmatch is set to be broadcasted on Mad Lions’ official Twitch stream and feature the head coach of the team, James MacCormack, with commentary from James ‘Stress’ O’Leary and LCS play-by-play caster, Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines.