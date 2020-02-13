Team Secret acquires Vietnamese League of Legends roster

The Lowkey Esports League of Legends roster that fought their way to Worlds 2019 has a new home. Team Secret, best known for its world-class Dota 2 team, has infiltrated the Vietnam Championship Series.

Secret will take over Lowkey Esports’ roster and slot in the VCS, the organization announced today. The main seven players will retain their roles and no major changes to the team or backroom staff have been made.

Team Secret on Twitter Team Secret is proud to announce a new Worlds-calibre League of Legends Team 👁 Now competing in the Vietnam Championship Series Spring Split 2020. Join us as we welcome our new team and new fans, as we begin this journey together 🖤 #SecretLOL 📺 https://t.co/I2MlqPUlR5 https://t.co/v4rsDw216U

The official Facebook page of the VCS confirmed and validated the transfer. The VCS received transfer records before the start of the Spring Split, but all procedures could only be completed after the second week of competition.

The former Lowkey Esports roster helped the organization make its first World Championship appearance in 2019. At the Worlds 2019 play-in stage, they made it to the second round of the knockout stage before facing DAMWON Gaming and losing 3-1.

Initially starting as a player-owned organization competing in Dota 2 founded by Clement “Puppey” Ivanov, Secret has blossomed into a global force competing across multiple titles and genres.

With Secret still remaining a domineering force in Valve’s MOBA, the organization will likely aim to replicate its success in League and help its Vietnamese roster try to go even further at Worlds 2020.