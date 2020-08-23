T1 win final match of the 2020 LCK Summer Split against DRX

T1 won their last match of the LCK Summer Split against DRX in a close-fought 2-1 series today.

Rookie League of Legends mid laner Clozer picked up the two Player of the Game awards in games one and three. He played an impressive Akali in both games, securing a series scoreline of 11/2/6. He is looking on par with other top-tier mid laners. The only mid laner who clearly outclassed Clozer was DWG’s Showmaker.

2020 LCK SUMMER Match 89 – Game 03 vs DRX



정규시즌 마지막 경기는 팬분들의 응원에 힘입어 승리로 장식하였습니다.

다가오는 플레이오프에서 뵙겠습니다.



Finished off our last match with victory.

We’ll see you guys at the Playoffs.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/07yMeJCBL5 — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) August 23, 2020

The series began with a dominating performance from T1. They first-picked Lillia to snowball all lanes early on. Even though they’ve lost some pressure in the mid-game due to a series of poor plays, T1 came back strong and completely dominated DRX following the 20-minute mark. The game ended after a teamfight with a Baron-buffed up T1, where they eliminated DRX from the Rift.

Following the dominant win in the first game, a surprise substitute happened in the second game. Faker was finally subbed in back in after a very long break. His return was not that great, however. He was put on a tank Galio duty with no room to show his skill. At the same time, his team performed quite poorly, especially Effort in the second game, which led to DRX equalizing the series in 38 minutes.

Following the shaky performance from Faker in the second game, T1 announced that Clozer would be back in for game three.

2020 LCK SUMMER Match 89 – Game 03



Faker OUT, Clozer IN#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/CbOKXz2E8p — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) August 23, 2020

In the third game, Clozer was given his traditional Akali pick once again, with which he snowballed early on. T1 secured a gold lead five minutes in and kept growing it until the end of the game, reaching a 13,00p gold difference at one point.

The entire team looked different with Clozer, perhaps showing shot calling issues when Faker is in the game. While it’s unclear which mid laner will start in the playoffs, one thing is for sure, T1 has the legendary Demon King ready to step in and an emerging rookie who looks very promising.

T1 will be facing Afreeca Freecs in the wildcard round of LCK Summer Split playoffs on Aug. 26. You can tune in this Wednesday to see if T1 can maintain their dominant form and sweep AFS out of playoffs.