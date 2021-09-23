T1 unveils roster for Worlds 2021

Faker and crew qualified for the international LAN tournament via the LCK Regional Finals.

T1’s seven-man roster for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship will feature top laner Canna, junglers Cuzz and Oner, mid laner Faker, AD carries Teddy and Gumayusi, and support Keria, the organization announced today.

The South Korean team used multiple different lineups throughout 2021, especially during the LCK Spring Split, but the experiment didn’t pay off. T1 finished fourth in the spring’s regular season and playoffs and were off to a bad start in the summer (5-5 record) when the organization made some major changes, firing coaches Daeny and Zefa in July.

2021 롤드컵을 출전하는 T1의 선수들을 공개합니다.

롤드컵에서 뵙겠습니다!



Our official roster for Worlds 2021.

Coaches Stardust and Moment took over the reins of the team and T1 managed to salvage their LCK Summer Split campaign. They finished as the runners-up to DWG KIA and secured a slot in the Worlds 2021 group stage after beating Hanwha Life Esports 3-2 in the LCK Regional Finals this month.

T1 bolsters an 11-man roster. Zeus, Ellim, Clozer, and Hoit were left off T1’s roster for the most prestigious League tournament of the year. It’s likely that T1’s starting lineup at Worlds will consist of Canna, Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, and Keria since this was their quintet in the LCK Regional Finals. But it’s possible that Teddy could play instead of Gumayusi since the South Koreans played several matches with him in August as well.

Worlds 2021 will be played in Reykjavik, Iceland, the same location as this year’s Mid-Season Invitational. The action will run from Oct. 5 to Nov. 6

