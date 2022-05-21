T1 Rookies forfeit LCK Academy Series match after 3 players test positive for COVID-19

This is the organization's second bout with COVID-19 in as many months.

Three League of Legends players from T1’s LCK Academy team, T1 Rookies, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today, forcing the team to forfeit its match against Hanwha Life Esports Academy.

“The players will be quarantined for seven days following the government’s guidelines and will be treated at the team house,” said T1 in a statement made on Twitter earlier today. Although the rest of the team has tested negative, we will make sure they are safe.”

T1 Rookies were given an automatic 2-0 loss to Hanwha Life Esports Academy due to their inability to field a starting lineup for today’s match. The result was marked down as T1 Rookies’ second loss of the championship round of the LCK Academy Series. The match would have also been their last of the Academy Series’ First Championship before the event’s playoffs, meaning T1 Rookies will finish the double round-robin portion of the event with a record of nine wins, two losses, and one draw.

T1 did not reveal which players on the organization’s Academy-level roster were infected. The organization was affected by a COVID outbreak earlier this year when four members of T1’s LCK team caught the virus following the LCK Spring Split finals. The top-level team is currently competing at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational.

T1 Rookies will return to the LCK Academy Series when the First Championship playoffs begin next Saturday, May 28.