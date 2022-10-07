T1 Keria describes his experience with League’s Champions Queue so far—and it’s different than you’d think

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

Champions Queue has got everyone talking since foreign pro players came to North America to practice for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Some players have criticized it, but others are fond of it, including T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok.

The support player talked about his experience in the Champions Queue in an interview with Travis Gafford, where he described his encounters as “refreshing and fun.”

Riot Games set up a Discord server for pro players to hop in and communicate during their matches in Champions Queue, which is a first for League. For Keria, it’s a breath of fresh air. In solo queue in South Korea, it’s a completely different story.

“Communicating with other pro players while playing isn’t something you can easily do in Korea,” Keria said.

Related: The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?

When it comes to memorable matches for Keria in Champions Queue, he mentioned two names: jojopyun and Doublelift. The former was in his first game and impressed him with how “talkative” and energetic he was. The retired LCS pro, on the other hand, forced Keria to try hard to win since Doublelift’s stream had thousands of viewers at the time.

T1 have drawn into Group A of Worlds 2022 with EDward Gaming, Cloud9, and Fnatic. They will begin their tournament journey in a clash against the LPL’s third seed on Friday, Oct. 7 at 8pm CT.