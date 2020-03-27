T1 demolish DragonX to continue their LCK dominance

T1 are one of the most methodical and stable squads in the LCK, which makes it difficult to predict if they’re going to lose. Even when they’re behind, it’s hard to count out this League of Legends team since they can easily find a way to come back into a game.

T1 outplayed DragonX quite hard in both games today. Teddy received two Player of the Game awards after producing spectacular performances on Kalista in the first game and Cassiopeia in the second game.

Boom! GGs @DRXGlobal you tried very hard. @T1LoL with just better team play. @T1__Teddy was a monster. I envision a belt in his future. Secure solid 2nd place for now but that’s not enough. Back at it on Sunday for some revenge against @HLEofficial . Let’s get it~~~~~~ #T1Win — Joe Marsh (@JoeMar) March 27, 2020

After seeing the draft for the first game, the casters seemed to favor DragonX if the match went to the mid or late game considering how weak LeBlanc is against tanks. After exchanging a couple of kills early on, the game went into a stalemate for 20 minutes with both teams acquiring their core items.

The first major teamfight was near Baron once both teams had three dragons under their belt. T1 tried to force the Baron but DRX wouldn’t let them do so, causing a teamfight to erupt that T1 won.

With the Baron buff acquired, T1 pushed their lanes and then went to secure the Ocean Dragon Soul, which would be the nail in the coffin for DRX. In the next teamfight, the Ocean Dragon Soul was crucial to T1’s win, allowing them to push and end the game. T1 managed to deconstruct DRX’s win conditions from the first game even though they had an inferior team composition on paper.

The second game went much better for T1. They secured a better draft by playing mind games. They waited until the last 20 seconds to swap their Lucian and Cassiopeia between Teddy and Faker.

DRX focused on T1’s top side, but while Ornn was falling behind, Teddy and Faker were both scaling like monsters. As a result, DRX’s focus on Ornn proved to be unsuccessful in the long run. A teamfight that erupted near the dragon sealed DRX’s fate. Even though they got the perfect pick, they still managed to lose the teamfight due to better individual performances from T1.

With this win, T1 cemented their position in second place behind Gen.G. Their next matchup will be against Hanwha Life Esports, the team that beat T1 during their first match of the LCK Spring Split.

You can tune in on Sunday, March 29 to see if T1 will get their revenge on HLE on the official LCK broadcast at 2am CT.