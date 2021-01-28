T1 defeat SANDBOX, end 3-game losing streak in 2021 LCK Spring Split

T1 defeated Liiv SANDBOX 2-0 today in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. This win was crucial for T1 to stop their 3-game losing streak.

Following their previous losses, T1 debuted Cuzz and Teddy for the first time of the split today. Both players earned the MVP votes after their spectacular performances. Teddy was crucial in the first game on Xayah, finishing with a 8/4/12 KDA and 87 percent kill participation. Cuzz secured the second MVP vote after his Udyr performance, showcasing how strong the pick is in the current meta. He used the champion to roam effectively early on and snowball his lanes.

[2021 LCK Spring R1 Match 24 vs LSB]



집중력 잃지 않고 매치 승리 가져옵니다.

기다렸던 승리의 날, 함께 해주셔서 감사합니다!



Long have we waited for this day to arrive.

Thank you so much for supporting us tonight!#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/alPb2mQ3Cj — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) January 28, 2021

This League of Legends series had former bottom lane partners Teddy and Effort face themselves for the first time on the opposing sides of the rift. The first game was pretty close throughout the entire match with both teams trading blow-for-blow and objective-for-objective. Teddy’s positioning in teamfights was the decisive factor with him positioning behind his team and providing a good amount of damage on the opposing team. While FATE from LSB tried to take him down a couple of times on Viktor, he was unable to do so and eventually fell alongside his team in a 42-minute match.

After Teddy’s superb performance in the first game, Xayah was banned in the first round of draft by LSB to force him on other picks. Teddy quickly found himself picking Kalista, a champion which he had strong performances in the past as well. Meanwhile, T1 took away the Udyr pick and Cuzz used it to control the flow of the game, securing all neutral objective but one Herald. His role in teamfights was crucial, landing stuns on the entire opposing team and giving his team enough time to do damage.

While LSB put up a good fight and were close to turning it around after a devastating four-man Gnar combo, T1’s Keria landed a beautiful Neeko combo to stop LSB from wiping his team. Following this teamfight win, T1 secured the Elder and finished the series 2-0.

This win might be what T1 needed to get back on track. While it’s a long way before they’re able to contest the top teams in the LCK, with small steps they can improve and pick up another championship.

Following this win, T1(2-3) have remain in the seventh place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. Their next matchup is Afreeca Freecs on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2am CT. Tune in to see if T1 can find their third win of this split.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.