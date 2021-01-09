Suning take down TOP Esports in the first series of the LPL Spring Split 2021

Worlds 2020 finalists Suning took down TOP Esports in a clean 2-0 sweep today in the first series of the LPL Spring Split 2021.

Both teams came into the match with the same roster as last year with the exception of the support position. TES acquired a promising rookie Wang “Zhuo” Xu-Zhuo from Team WE academy, while Suning promoted their academy support Luo “ON” Wen-Jun following SwordArt’s departure to TSM.

Going into the match, TES were favored 4:1 to win the series, considering their last year LPL domination, however Suning didn’t falter and proved that they were the better LPL team this match.

The first match began with a first pick Samira by TES, which is regarded as one of the best ADCs right now. Suning answered with a Kai’sa as a response, which worked out perfectly in Huanfeng’s hands. While TES did manage to scale into the mid and late game, they were faced with another problem, Bin’s Aatrox in the top lane.

Around the 30th-minute mark, Suning won a crucial teamfight which allowed them to take the Baron and then push to win the game.

And just like that the game is over! ⚔️⏳@suning_gaming crushes @TOP_Esports_ after securing the second Infernal Drake and Baron! pic.twitter.com/2hhPPa3o0T — LPL (@lplenglish) January 9, 2021

In the second match, TES put a huge priority on the Samira pick once again and Suning replied with Kai’sa once again. TES had a favorable early game and secured three dragons thanks to it, but Suning got a lead with kills by focusing the top lane. As the game went by, Suning looked much more coordinated which allowed them to come out ahead and finish the second game and the series after a clutch play by Huanfeng on Kai’sa.

