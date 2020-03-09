Star Guardian Neeko visual bug shows what Sett would look like with fairy wings

League of Legends’ Sett must’ve drank his Red Bull.

One player encountered an interesting visual bug on Neeko that led to some magical interactions, posting the images yesterday. It appears the Star Guardian skin bugged to show fairy wings on whichever champion the Curious Chameleon transformed into, including Sett.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Neeko’s Passive, Inherent Glamour, allows her to take the appearance of her allies to bamboozle the enemy team. But the Star Guardian skin hilariously glitched to give all the disguises a fairy-flare. This resulted in Sett receiving a new fantastical look, complete with neon green wings that sparkle beautifully on Summoner’s Rift.

Fellow League players had fun with the fairy-winged Sett, comparing him to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the movie Tooth Fairy or Choji from the Naruto series.

The bug even has some fans calling for it to be made into an actual skin.

“One of those things you didn’t know you wanted til you seen it,” one fan said.

Another fan commented on the possibility of Sett’s “wings flapping” while he performed his ultimate, The Show Stopper.

Unfortunately for fans, the bug was simply a visual error and not Riot’s intention of creating a new skin. But at least the skin team has a good idea for a Sett cosmetic that fans would get behind.