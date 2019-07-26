Splyce to don Pride jerseys at LEC

Splyce will make history on July 26, as they take the main stage wearing Pride jerseys in celebration of Christopher Street Day in Berlin.

Playing in the League of Legends European Championship, Splyce will trade in their traditional yellow, black and gray for the rainbow for a week, showcasing it for the first time on stage and stream against Team Vitality.

Splyce will change their jerseys for this week's LEC games to celebrate Berlin Pride. Their Pride Jersey is available online, with proceeds going to ILGA-Europe, who share their vision for equality regardless of gender identity & sexual orientation.

Christopher Street Day is an annual European LGBT celebration and demonstration held in various cities across the continent, with Berlin playing host to one of the most prominent pride events. Known commonly as Berlin Pride, or CSD Berlin, the festival will take place on the July 27.

OverActive Media, the parent company of Splyce, released a statement commenting on Splyce’s initiative. “We need everyone to feel safe and encouraged to bring their full selves to work every day,” said Chris Overholt, CEO of OverActive Media.

"We are building a culture of winning, and to do that we need everyone to feel safe and encouraged to bring their full selves to work everyday… at OAM, everyone is welcomed no matter how you identify or who you choose to love." – Chris Overholt

“Everybody is welcome in the esports community. Regardless of your gender, identity or sexual orientation,” League commentator and Splyce social media administrator James “Stress” O’Leary explained on video.

Splyce’s Pride jerseys won’t just be on stage, as they will be available for online purchase. All proceeds will go ILGA-Europe, a charity that promotes equal rights in the LGBTQ+ community in 54 countries across Europe and Central Asia.

Splyce currently sits at third place in LEC rankings, where the top three teams will head to Athens, Greece for the LEC Summer Finals on Sep. 7. The winner will then directly qualify for Worlds held later this year.