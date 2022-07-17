Spica on TSM future: ‘I just wanna play as well as I can [and] show everyone that I’m really f***ing good’

The MVP jungler is focusing on the now to prepare for the future, no matter the team he plays with.

Following their sixth loss of the 2022 LCS Summer Split, TSM fans are slowly starting to realize that a redemption arc might not be in the cards for the perennial North American champions. It also doesn’t help that the organization has gone through yet another big roster shuffle, throwing even more uncertainty into the mix for the rest of the season.

TSM’s superstar jungler Spica voiced his complaints about the current situation with the team, saying that the constant roster changes have hindered both his individual play and the overall cohesion for the lineup. He also confirmed that the current roster is still undecided, and could be subject to change.

“It’s hard to build up synergy,” Spica told Dot Esports. “It’s hard to understand what your team is good at, what each player is good at, and how you guys wanna play the game together. So far, I think it’s been a struggle.”

The 21-year-old said that the roster only had one week to scrim together, and with both Soul and Instinct making their impromptu LCS debuts, there’s plenty of growing pains to get through. At the moment, his priority is getting their new bottom lane settled and comfortable, especially because he believes the bottom lane has a huge impact in today’s meta.

Related: Debuts for TSM newcomers S0ul, Instinct, and Chime spoiled by one-sided loss to Cloud9 in LCS Summer Split

Spica also mentioned that the changes in top lane were unexpected due to Huni’s unfortunate wrist issues, but Tactical and Mia both “needed some kind of mental reset because they let their mentality affect their play a lot.” The jungler is hopeful that a break from the main roster will help them find their form once again.

Looking past this season and into the future, however, Spica was a bit more tentative. After this split, the young star’s contract with TSM will end, and as one of the best players in the league, his future in the LCS is still very bright. It isn’t known if he will choose to re-sign with the organization or test the waters in free agency, but no matter what happens, he is focused on putting up a good performance.

“I’m gonna be a free agent next year, so we’re gonna have to see what happens,” Spica said when asked about his 2023 plans. “I feel like I didn’t have that great of a Spring Split, [and] this Summer Split there’s also Worlds implications, so I just wanna play as well as I can, show everyone that I’m really fucking good, and then just see what happens from there.”

TSM will complete their fourth week with a game against FlyQuest tomorrow at 2:30pm CT.