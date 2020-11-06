Special departs from Excel Esports

The 22-year-old has been with the team since the end of 2018.

After over two years with Excel Esports, mid laner Special announced today that he’s heading into the offseason as a free agent.

The 22-year-old joined Excel at the end of 2018 and jumped around from the main roster to the Academy team once in 2019. He played for BT Excel for the 2020 Spring Split, but then rejoined the LEC lineup for the following season.

Thank you @SpecialLoL_. Your journey over the past two years has been nothing but inspiring.



You became not only a better, healthier person but you also developed into a great teammate and a beloved part of Excel. Thank you for being a piece of our history.#ThriveTogether pic.twitter.com/XKWr8XoGQs — Excel Esports (@EXCEL) November 6, 2020

The 2020 LEC Summer Split didn’t go as planned for both Excel and Special. The team struggled and ended in seventh place with a mediocre 8-10 record. Excel’s coordination seemed off in many matches and the roster lacked the firepower to punch a ticket into the playoffs.

Special, meanwhile, also had a lackluster season in terms of performance. He had the lowest KDA and some of the lowest damage numbers of any LEC mid laner during the summer, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He had 21.5 percent of his team’s deaths and only 22 percent of his team’s collective kills.

In September, Special announced that Excel had already given him permission to explore his options for the 2021 season. In his career, he’s played for teams like Misfits Gaming, Fnatic, and Giants Gaming, but this stint with Excel was the first time that he got to start for an LEC team.

