Sona player makes blue buff dance uncontrollably as its health is chipped away

League of Legends Patch 11.16 introduced a new side to Sona that we’ve never seen before.

Following the release of Seraphine, Sona’s existence as League’s premier musician was overshadowed, with the Starry-Eyed Songstress taking everything Sona did and doing it better. Yet Sona is prepared to take the stage once more with some buffs introduced in Patch 11.16—even exciting a few of the creatures around Summoner’s Rift.

On top of a new passive that provides all of Sona’s abilities with innate cooldown reduction, Sona’s ultimate has been tuned to make her music heard by more than just enemy champions. Now, all minions and monsters hit by her ultimate will be under the spell of her song—and some monsters in the jungle will even be forced into dancing for the duration.

In a clip posted by Reddit user u/poggersinthechatttt earlier today, they showcased that Sona’s ultimate can now have devastating effects on jungle monsters like the blue buff. Although this was done in a custom game, this player made it so that the blue buff never had a chance to target Sona due to instant cooldown refreshing. Ultimate after ultimate, Sona made sure that all the blue buff could do was dance to her beats as its life was slowly drained from it.

While this isn’t possible in a normal game of solo queue, Sona’s ultimate does have access to immense cooldown reduction in the late game due to her new passive. If her passive has been fully stacked on all of her basic abilities, her ultimate will receive permanent cooldown reduction instead. She may not be able to use her ultimate in this capacity on jungle monsters like the blue buff, but players can certainly make them dance until they drop.

