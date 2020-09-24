Solo queue superstar Dopa says current League season is his final one due to conscription

He's attempting to go for number one yet again.

One of League of Legend‘s exceptional stars is trading in his mouse and keyboard for a uniform. Solo queue legend Dopa, a.k.a. Apdo, is set to enlist in the military due to his native Korea’s military conscription.

According to a brief translation on Reddit, Dopa clarified that this was to be his final season. The Korean debated between spending his time on variety streaming or climbing to rank one in his native server.

Dopa couldn’t decide, and in the end, left the decision up to chance.

It was fate, then, that a random web application would choose solo queue for him. Despite never setting foot in the professional circuit, save for an ill-fated qualification match that saw him banned for 1,000 years, Dopa is widely regarded as the greatest solo queue player of all time. The Korean has used several different accounts to hit rank one on various servers, including the Chinese super server open only to the cream of the crop.

At the time of writing, he’s currently ranked 19 in the Korean server according to League statistics website op.gg. Dopa has a 90 percent win rate over his past 20 games even at 1,200 LP. He’s currently employing Orianna and Twisted Fate as his two heroes of choice.

Dopa will move to the Chinese server and repeat the feat after he’s conquered the Korean server. Considering his history as League‘s absolute pinnacle of solo queue, few will bet against his last ride to the top.

The end might already be written in stone, but who could resist the chance to watch Dopa’s prodigal climbing skills in action? Catch Dopa on his Huya stream before conscription claims him for the foreseeable future.