SK make LEC Summer Split playoffs after crucial win over Origen in week 8

SK Gaming demolished Origen today, knocking them out of playoffs in the final week of the 2020 LEC Summer Split regular season.

In what was a win-or-die match for Origen, SK Gaming took over Summoner’s Rift and proved yet again to LEC fans that the old guard is dead.

After a pretty even early to mid-game, in which neither League of Legends team had a clear advantage over the other, SK stepped up at around the 20-minute mark, winning a crucial fight near the top lane and obliterating Origen.

The game was filled with strong performances from the entirety of the SK roster, particularly from Trick’s Sett and ZaZee’s Azir. Trick was voted KIA Player of the Game, with 53.2 percent of the votes.

Origen, on the other hand, reach their end after a catastrophic split. After dropping so many games and losing against Schalke last week, the hopes for a miracle that would allow Origen to return to their former glory as a decent playoffs contender seemed dull. Issues in drafting, adapting to the meta, and concerns such as Xerxe’s pathing all contributed to the team’s underwhelming performance this split and the expected outcome this week.

Origen will be back tomorrow for one last game against Rogue before the end of the regular season, and SK will go head-to-head with another team of the presumably defeated old guard, Fnatic.