SK Gaming pull off huge upset against Rogue after crucial Baron steal

SK Gaming took down Rogue today in week seven of the 2020 LEC Summer Split off the back of a crucial Baron steal by mid laner Dirk “ZaZee” Mallner.

SK’s AD carry Juš “Crownshot” Marušič also played a major role in the team’s win. While Crownshot’s score at the end of the match was only 1/2/2, he served as the long-range carry his team needed for the victory.

The game began as expected with Rogue picking up early leads across the map. Two kills before the five-minute mark set the pace for the rest of the game. SK did not falter, however, and focused on collecting dragons in an attempt to turn the tides of the game.

Rogue, on the other hand, focused on farming more minions and picking up kills left and right alongside laying siege on SK’s outer towers. As the game progressed, Rogue’s gold lead grew to 5,200 at the 17-minute mark. They were ahead in gold and items, and needed to simply take objectives to win.

SK’s focus on the dragons allowed them to remain in the game even though they were far behind. Then the impossible happened at the first Baron attempt: SK’s Syndra stole the buff from under Rogue’s noses.

With the Baron buff and Mountain Dragon Soul, SK managed to come back into the game. They picked up the Elder Dragon and then dismantled Rogue in a five-vs-five teamfight, pulling off a huge comeback after the mid-game deficit.

With today’s win, SK have climbed to third in the LEC Summer Split standings. The team is close to being locked into playoffs unless they lose all three matches next week.

