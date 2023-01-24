Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League

Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.

Sett is a full-blown juggernaut who typically builds Heartsteel, the Blade of the Ruined King, and tops that off with Death’s Dance or Force of Nature, depending on the enemy team’s main source of damage. But this player clearly doesn’t care for meta or the most optimal builds as they opted for the Hail of Blades keystone paired with a Lethality build—Prowler’s Claw, the Collector, and Lord Dominik’s Regards.

They also shared an incredible play featuring this build. In a clip posted on Reddit, we see the player defending the Inhibitor turret on the bottom side of the map against four players from the enemy team.

As enemy Volibear looks to engage on him, Sett uses his Show Maker and hurls the bear onto his team. This chunks the enemy team fairly, but they are still standing. Then, Sett uses his Knuckle Down and Facebreaker, taking heavy damage and filling up his Grit bar. Then, we see our hero flashing away and using a fully stacked Haymaker on the enemy team that finishes the entire enemy team off.

Before you jump onto Summoner’s Rift with Prowler’s Claw and the Collector, bear in mind this is a situational build that might not be ideal in all of your games. Instead, you should take both your and your enemy’s teamcomp into consideration and then decide if you’re free to have a bit more fun.