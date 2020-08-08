Schalke 04 continue miracle run after defeat over Vitality in LEC Summer Split week 8

Schalke 04 have kept their LEC Summer Split playoff hopes alive after obliterating Team Vitality in a 35-minute game today.

All of the League of Legends team’s players performed phenomenally today, but mid laner Felix “Abbedagge” Braun was on another level with Zoe. He is the only player outside of G2 Esports mid laner Caps to win a game with the champion in the European region.

The early game was going in Schalke’s favor in terms of kills and gold, but Vitality picked up the first two dragons. With the Mountain Dragon spawning as the third drake of the game, Schalke started funneling resources into securing the subsequent dragons.

Their focus on farming early paid off and they were much better prepared for teamfights with better item powerspikes. Vitality tried to comeback in the mid-game by catching out the opposing ADC unguarded, but Schalke replied swiftly and crushed Vitality’s hopes of winning the game.

Schalke have a 65.63-percent chance to lock in playoffs if they go 2-0 this weekend without having to play tiebreakers, according to LolEsportsStats. This has greatly increased compared to their five-percent chance a couple of weeks ago when the team looked hopeless.

For Schalke, this win represents the bright light that is their miracle run to the playoffs. Their last obstacle will be the hardest, however. They will face the first seed MAD Lions tomorrow during their last match of the Summer Split.

Tune in tomorrow at 11am CT to see if Schalke can complete their miracle run against the most challenging opponent Europe currently has to offer.