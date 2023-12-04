Ruler and Kanavi re-sign with LPL giants JDG for 2024 season

The team will look very different in 2024.

After an abrupt end to their League of Legends 2023 World Championship, JD Gaming is rebuilding its roster with a few new faces. Ruler and Kanavi will remain on the roster ahead of next season though, the organization wrote on Dec. 4.

JDG announced that jungler Kanavi and bot laner Ruler will re-sign with the roster for the 2024 season on Twitter. “Nothing but glory ahead as we run it back with the legendary jungler,” the team wrote regarding Kanavi, who has signed on for a fourth year witlah the organization. Ruler, on the other hand, joined the team for the 2023 season, as he was originally signed for one season.

「JDG.Announcement」



JDG.Ruler is back.



Huge thanks to the fans for your support – onward and upward as Ruler continues his quest for glory with the squad!#JDGwin #MakeItReal pic.twitter.com/ACGXVUxzf6 — JD Gaming (@JDGaming) December 4, 2023

This wasn’t surprising for fans, as the organization’s CEO had reportedly announced the team would keep those players, as well as support Missing, on Nov. 25. The latter has yet to be officially confirmed to be staying with the team, however. Replacements for other players haven’t been announced yet either.

On Dec. 2, JDG wrote that it had parted ways with mild aner Knight and top laner 369. It’s still unclear which team both players will join for the next season.

The team also made changes to its coaching staff, welcoming Lyn as an analyst and Mafa as head coach, who has spent both previous seasons with LCK’s Gen. G.

JDG had a successful 2023 League season, winning both LPL Splits and the Mid-Season Invitational. They were seen as the favorites to lift the Summoner’s Cup at Worlds but were defeated 3-1 by T1 in the semifinals.

The 2023 Worlds’ finalist from the LPL, Bilibili Gaming, has yet to reveal its roster heading into the next season. However, rumors have suggested a trade of mid laners with JDG. It would mean that Knight would join them, while Yagao would sign with JDG. It’s still unclear what will be the official roster for both juggernaut teams, however.