RNG picks up Bin, Xiaohu returns to mid lane for 2022 LPL Spring Split

One of the best teams in the world just got better.

One of the best teams in League of Legends has added another weapon to its arsenal for 2022.

China’s Royal Never Give Up has officially acquired Bin to fill in the open spot left on the team. The reason for this vacancy is that Xiaohu will be role swapping back to the mid lane after spending a year in the top lane.

The former Suning Gaming top laner will be joining a powerful roster with multiple experienced stars ready to make a push for success on the domestic and international stage. Players like Wei, Gala, and Ming have proven to be some of the best in the world and the addition of a fresh face could cause a spark for the team on Summoner’s Rift.

Welcome On Board🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aYuK8uJTaC — Royal Never Give Up (@RNG) December 14, 2021

At only 19 years old, Bin is one of the LPL’s rising stars. He’s quickly become one of the more well-known players in the global League scene, especially after his play at the 2020 World Championship where he helped push Suning to a finals appearance against DWG KIA. Even though they weren’t able to qualify for either international tournament in 2021, he was still a sought-after talent in the offseason.

During the 2021 LPL Summer Split, Bin had the eighth-most kills in the league with a 58.7-percent kill participation percentage, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He should flourish even more with a legacy organization like RNG and should also learn a ton from his new mid laner and former top, Xiaohu.

Xiaohu made history as the first player to win an international championship in two roles, but his true home always sat in the mid lane. Over the five years that he played the role, he won four LPL championships, two MSI trophies, and attended Worlds four times. In 2022, he’ll look to apply his newfound knowledge from the top lane into the mid lane, especially when facing off against new competition in lane like EDward Gaming’s Scout and LNG Esports’ Doinb.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.