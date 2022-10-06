Magic is still in the air: Riot’s Star Guardian event Social Impact Fund report is here

Riot Games kickstarted the Social Impact Fund to help struggling organizations across the world by gathering funds via games like VALORANT and League of Legends. Initially, the Social Impact Fund only focused on individual skins like Dark Star Cho’Gath to gather enough money. But last year, Riot spread its Social Impact Fund to entire events, and through the Sentinels of Light campaign, Riot successfully gathered $5.8 million for 30 non-profit organizations. This year’s Social Impact Fund event was the Star Guardian.

According to League‘s official account on Twitter, the Star Guardian event gathered $6 million, which will be donated to 400 organizations and over 25 different causes across the world. We can all thank this to the incredible sales of Star Guardian Taliyah skin that simply lured the League community with its stunning splash art, chromas, and rich effects.

Thank you to players across Runeterra and the world who joined us for the Star Guardian event this summer ✨



Because of you we were able to raise $6M for the @RiotGames Social Impact Fund! pic.twitter.com/GJWf96A8kO — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 5, 2022

All in all, Riot’s Social Impact Fund is getting bigger and better each year, and it’s allowing the company to help even more non-profit organizations to grow and make the impact they truly want. Still, its efforts aren’t going unnoticed since the company received the Golden Halo Award last year for the Dawnbringer Karma fundraiser.